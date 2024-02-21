Global Nitrile Gloves Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 13.53 billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 5.30%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The high puncture resistance and dexterous strength of nitrile gloves make them a popular choice in the medical sector. In addition to being less frictional and having a longer shelf life than latex gloves, nitrile gloves are more resistant to punctures. As latex allergies become more widely known, it is also anticipated that demand for these products will rise. Nitrile gloves are predicted to outperform vinyl and latex gloves in terms of chemical and puncture resistance, which will help the market expand.

Growing Importance of Safety and Security at Workplaces Drives the Global Market

It is anticipated that expanding industry awareness of the necessity of worker safety and security at workplaces will push market expansion due to the rigorous regulations and high costs connected with workplace risks. The significance of worker safety has significantly expanded due to employment across numerous industries in the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Businesses have created safety rules to reduce workplace risks and prioritize employee safety. In addition, due to increased awareness of the safety and health measures linked to emergency response situations and patient treatment, the demand for nitrile gloves in the healthcare industry is anticipated to rise. Gloves are also used in medical and healthcare environments due to the risks of blood-borne diseases and the occupational transfer of germs.

Rising Healthcare Expenditures Creates Tremendous Opportunities

It is projected that the aging population, growing labor costs and staff shortages, rising numbers of people with chronic and long-term diseases, and expanding demand for broader ecosystem services would increase healthcare spending globally. The demand for healthcare services and goods has led to increased use of personal protective equipment, such as coveralls, gowns, lab coats and aprons, respirators, bouffant caps, shoe covers, masks, and gloves. In addition, rising health problems brought on by unhealthy lifestyles are expected to fuel the demand for sophisticated medical infrastructure and healthcare services throughout the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America nitrile gloves market shareholder is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The region is home to many essential glove manufacturers, including Medicom, Cardinal Health, and Kimberly-Clark Corporation, which is anticipated to boost the market's growth. The United States has a sophisticated healthcare system and relatively higher levels of patient disposable income, and a sizeable share of the population is over 65. The aforementioned factors are expected to drive demand for medical-grade nitrile gloves in the healthcare industry. The healthcare sector has grown over the past several years due to various breakthroughs adopted by the Canadian Surgical Technologies & Advanced Robotics (CSTAR) health research center. It is anticipated that the use of medical-grade nitrile gloves in the healthcare sector will increase along with the market.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3%, generating USD 3,503.40 million during the forecast period. Due to several processing and packaging-related issues, such as the possibility of bacterial infection, it is projected that demand for hand protection will rise over the forecast period. To encourage more local producers to start making protective gloves, surgical masks, and coveralls, the French government eased the regulations for personal protective equipment (PPE), which is projected to fuel demand for medical-grade nitrile gloves. In addition, European Union directives have developed Italian safety standards by the National Information System for Prevention in Workplaces (SINP), which is made up of the Ministries of Health, Labor and Social Policy, Interior, INAIL, the regions and autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano, as well as the institutions and joint bodies in the manufacturing sector.

Key Highlights

The global nitrile gloves market size was valued at USD 8.5 billion in 2021 . It is projected to reach USD 13.53 billion by 2030 , growing at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

. It is projected to reach , growing at a during the forecast period (2022-2030). Based on type, the global nitrile gloves market is bifurcated into powdered and powder-free. The powder-free segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Based on product, the global nitrile gloves market is bifurcated into disposable and durable. The disposable segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global nitrile gloves market is bifurcated into medical and healthcare (surgical, examination), automotive, oil and gas, food and beverage, metal and machinery, chemical and petrochemical, pharmaceutical, cleanroom, and others. The medical and healthcare segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global nitrile gloves market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global nitrile gloves market’s major key players are Ansell Ltd, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Unigloves (UK) Limited, Adenna LLC, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Superior Gloves, MCR Safety, Supermax Corporation Berhad, and Ammex Corporation.

Market News

In September 2022,Chemwatch, a leader in chemicals management and the creation of safety data sheets (SDS), and Ansell, a manufacturer of chemical personal protective equipment (PPE), announced a global partnership.

In October 2022,Top Glove obtained Double Recognition for sustainability efforts.

Global Nitrile Gloves Market: Segmentation

By Type

Powdered

Powder Free

By Product

Disposable

Durable

By End-User

Medical and Healthcare (Surgical, Examination)

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverage

Metal and Machinery

Chemical and Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Cleanroom

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

