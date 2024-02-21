Global Architectural Services Market to Reach Value of USD 834.84 Billion by 2031 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest report, the global architectural services market is a vital source of professional expertise and guidance for clients seeking to craft well-designed and functional spaces. Its fundamental role is to offer innovative solutions and creative insights to address the complex challenges of space design and utilization.

The growing awareness and emphasis on sustainability and green building practices have become significant drivers for architects with expertise in energy-efficient design, renewable materials, and environmentally friendly construction practices in the global architectural services market. In response to environmental concerns and the imperative to reduce carbon footprints, there is a heightened demand for architects who can create structures that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also environmentally responsible.

Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 395.17 Billion 2031 Value Projection USD 834.84 Billion CAGR 9.8% Forecast Period 2024-2031 Segments Covered Service Type

End-use Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in Global Architectural Services Market

Gensler

AECOM

Perkins and Will

HOK

HDR, Inc.

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM)

Stantec

IBI Group

Foster + Partners

Zaha Hadid Architects

BDP

Arup

HKS Architects

NBBJ

CannonDesign

Populous

Construction and Project Management Segment has Risen Significantly due to its Crucial Role in Ensuring the Successful Execution of Architectural Projects

Construction and project management segment has played a pivotal role, contributing to a significant share of the total revenue within the global architectural services market. This segment's prominence underscores its crucial role in overseeing and ensuring the successful execution of architectural projects.

Europe has also established a substantial presence in the global architectural services market, contributing a significant share of the total revenue. The growth experienced in this region can be primarily attributed to the flourishing construction sector, with a particular emphasis on the Information Technology (IT) sector.

Urban Planning Segment to Dominate Market due to the Proactive Initiatives Undertaken by Governments

Urban planning segment is poised for significant expansion, with a forecast CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period in 2022. This remarkable growth can be attributed to the proactive initiatives undertaken by governments across the globe to stimulate urban development and enhance urban infrastructure in the global architectural services market.

Asia Pacific has emerged as the dominant force in the global architectural services market, securing the largest share of total revenue. This significant presence is a testament to the dynamic growth and development taking place across the region.

A comprehensive analysis of primary global architectural services market players has been conducted recently. The report encompasses various aspects of the market, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Architectural Services Market

AECOM recently entered into a strategic partnership agreement with HKS Architects, marking a significant collaboration to deliver integrated design and architectural solutions for large-scale projects. This partnership represents a concerted effort to combine both companies' respective strengths and expertise, thereby offering clients a more comprehensive suite of services. The union of AECOM and HKS Architects underscores their commitment to enhancing the quality and innovation of architectural solutions for diverse and substantial projects.



In 2022, Gensler made a strategic move by opening a new office in Tokyo, Japan. This expansion is a testament to the firm's commitment to the Asia Pacific region, particularly Japan, where the country's evolving market and development landscape drive a growing demand for architectural services.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Architectural Services Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

