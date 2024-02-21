Global Residential Water Filtration Parts & Accessories Market Report 2024-2029: Competition Heats Up as Key Players 3M, Culligan, Pentair, A.O. Smith, & APEC Water Systems Expand Footprint and Innovate

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Residential Water Filtration Parts & Accessories Market - Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global residential water filtration parts & accessories market was valued at USD 9.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% from 2023-2029, reaching USD 13.88 billion by 2029.

Rise in Adoption of Smart Filtration Systems



Advancements in filter materials, including self-cleaning mechanisms and high-capacity membranes, are improving performance and extending filter lifespans. Integration of smart features such as automatic filter replacements, water quality monitoring, and connectivity with home automation systems is gaining traction in the residential water filtration parts & accessories market. Integrating smart technology with residential water filtration systems is increasingly gaining traction. These systems provide various features, including remote monitoring and control, leak detection and automatic shutoff, and personalized filtration settings. These innovations may lead to higher-priced parts and accessories but provide improved convenience and user experience. Cartridge service life and replacement reminder, calculation of money saved compared to bottled water, number of plastic bottles and CO2 saved, and mapping of local public drinking water sources are some of the other major features provided.





Importance of Reverse Osmosis (RO) Filtration Systems



Over the past decade, Reverse Osmosis has been accepted as one of the most prominent forms of filtration technology for water treatment systems. It removes the dissolved inorganic solids, including magnesium and calcium ions, from the potable water by forcing them into a semipermeable membrane under pressure to remove the contaminants. It is often combined with other technologies like mechanical (sediment) filters and activated carbon filters for enhanced results. Multistage filtration membranes in the RO systems make it the most expensive water treatment system in the residential water filtration parts & accessories market. The systems are increasingly preferred in households of developing economies due to their pollutant removal effectiveness. The RO membranes have become an ideal solution for homes with salty water sources where it eliminates the risk of high sodium intake. Brands like iSpring offer 5-stage reverse osmosis filters for under-the-sink installation that can remove 99.9% of the contaminants in water.



Adherence to Standards and Certifications



The market for water filters is competitive globally; it highly demands the validation of the performance and quality of the filters from the manufacturer's end to ensure the safety and standard of their product. Filter, membrane testing, and other certification programs help enhance the positive customer perception and demonstrate that it adheres to local and international guidelines and regulations. Though there are no federal regulations for water filter systems, RO systems, and other cleaners, voluntary national standards and NSF international protocols have been developed as minimum requirements for ensuring safety and performance. Certifications like NSF/ANSI are required as a priority by the majority of the retailers as well. The circumstances can be more challenging for international players venturing into other regions where adhering to domestic guidelines can be an additional burden to establish themselves.



INSIGHTS BY PARTS & ACCESSORIES



The cartridge filter parts & accessories segment is expected to be the largest revenue segment of the global residential water filtration parts & accessories market. Cartridge filters have gained widespread popularity in residential water filtration due to their user-friendly features, cost-effectiveness, adaptability, and convenience. The substantial aftermarket revenue generated by the continuous demand for replacement cartridges further highlights their prominence as a key segment in the continually expanding market. Cartridges are available in several pore sizes and filter media, catering to water quality concerns and user preferences.



Segmentation by Parts & Accessories

Cartridge Filters

Filter Housing

Others

INSIGHTS BY CARTRIDGE FILTERS



The global residential water filtration parts & accessories market by cartridge filters is segmented into sediment filters, activated carbon filters, ro membranes, and others. In 2023, the sediment filters segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market. Sediment filter captures and filters dirt, debris, and other contaminants from water. They are designed to remove the suspended sediments and particulates. Whole house filtration systems also utilize sediment filters to eliminate particulate matter from entering faucets and shower systems. The segment is highly significant as a pre-filter for other filtration systems like reverse osmosis or UV treatments. Surface and depth filters are some of the commonly deployed sediment filters in the market.



Segmentation by Cartridge Filters

Sediment Filters

Activated Carbon Filters

RO Membranes

Others

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



The global residential water filtration parts & accessories market by application is segmented into the whole house, under the sink, countertop, pitchers & dispenser, faucet, shower mounted, and inline. The whole house application segment holds the largest revenue segment of the global market in 2023. Consumers prefer whole house water systems for their chlorine and odor-free water, softer skin and hair, bottled quality drinking water, scale-free pipes and fixtures, and home appliances like refrigerator protection. Furthermore, the capacity of the water filter, flow rate (gallons per minute), and type of filtration method are the major determining factors for adopting whole-house water filtration systems. Proper sizing of the whole house filter will ensure its optimum functioning at peak hours when there is a requirement for filtered water for numerous applications like cooking, drinking, bathing, and laundry. They can also accommodate softeners that remove hard water stains and appliance corrosion. The most common whole-house water filter systems utilize reverse osmosis filtration technology. Culligan, Pentair, APEC, iSpring, Aquasana, and SpringWell are key players in the whole-house residential water filtration parts & accessories market. Culligan offers Filtr-Cleer filters for well water and Medallist Series as economical and low maintenance range.



Segmentation by Application

Whole House

Under the Sink

Countertop

Pitchers & Dispenser

Faucet

Shower Mounted

Inline

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The offline distribution channel segment is expected to be the largest revenue segment of the global residential water filtration parts & accessories market. The water filter parts and accessories are mainly sold through retail distribution channels such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, and certain home improvement stores. The distribution environment is rapidly evolving, with systems and processes being upgraded at a rapid pace. Mostly, offline distribution through specialty, brick-and-mortar stores have an edge over certain counterfeit products from unauthorized sellers in e-commerce. Vendors in the residential water filtration parts & accessories market have a lot of opportunities to explore and sell their products through this segment, owing to the larger customer outreach these possess. Since these stores offer multiple categories of products under one roof, it is convenient for customers to purchase everything needed at once.



Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



APAC holds the most significant share of the global residential water filtration parts & accessories market share, accounting for over 38% of the global share in 2023. The APAC region, expected to account for over 70% of the middle-class population by 2030, possesses huge potential for appliances like water filters with rising environmental concerns. Moreover, the rising groundwater depletion in countries like India can stimulate market demand in price-sensitive nations. Also, the high concentration of industries in China, Japan, and South Korea eventually increases the threat of pollution and contamination in drinking water sources. Poor sewage disposal mechanisms, low and ineffective public water treatment plants, and high incidence of waterborne diseases like typhoid are expected to propel the demand for filtration systems.



Segmentation by Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global residential water filtration parts & accessories market is highly competitive, with the presence of a large number of vendors. Advanced filtration technologies are key as consumers expect continuous product innovations and upgrades. The existing scenario drives vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. Further, the key players in the global residential water filtration parts & accessories market are 3M, Culligan, Pentair, A.O. Smith, and APEC Water Systems. As global players are likely to increase their footprint in the market, regional vendors will likely find it increasingly difficult to compete with global players. The competition will be based solely on features such as filtration method, quality, quantity, technology, services, price, and distribution. The market competition is expected to intensify further with increased product and after-service extensions, technological innovation growth, and mergers and acquisitions. Other significant determinants include durability, warranty, footprint, filter replacement cycle, annual and ongoing expenses, design, and compatibility.



Key Company Profiles

3M

Culligan

Pentair

A.O. Smith

APEC Water Systems

Other Prominent Vendors

BRITA

Whirlpool Corporation

Doulton

SpringWell Water Filtration Systems

Berkey Filters

Toray Industries

Watts

GE Appliances

BWT

CINTROPUR

Coway

Rainsoft

iSpring Water Systems

GHP Group

Express Water

AquaHomeGroup

Aquafilter

SoftPro Water Systems

Woder

Waterdrop

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

In 2022, 3M introduced its high-flow PFAS Cartridges and improved its AP Easy Connect Undersink System with auto-shutoff and leak detection features.

In 2022, Culligan introduced the Aqua-Pure RO System with AutoFlush technology for extended membrane life.

In 2022, Brita introduced the Smart Pitcher with a filter indicator and united with Water.org to deliver clean water access in developing countries.

In 2022, EcoQuest expanded its range of biodegradable carbon filters from coconut shells.

In 2023, Doulton introduced the PureMax Ceramic Filter, which has improved bacteria and virus removal abilities.

In 2023, GE Appliances integrated Alexa voice control into its filtration systems for hands-free operation.

In 2023, A.O. Smith developed the Home Connect RO Filtration System with remote monitoring and control abilities.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. How big is the global residential water filtration parts & accessories market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global residential water filtration parts & accessories market?

3. Which region dominates the global residential water filtration parts & accessories market share?

4. What are the significant trends in the residential water filtration parts & accessories market?

5. Who are the key players in the global residential water filtration parts & accessories market?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 301 Forecast Period 2023-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $13.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Opportunities & Trends

Deteriorating Water Quality

Rise in Adoption of Smart Filtration Systems

Growing Demand for Point of Use (PoU) Systems

Market Growth Enablers

Increasing Awareness of Water-Borne Diseases

Importance of Reverse Osmosis (RO) Filtration Systems

Potential in Aftermarket

Market Restraints

Low Penetration and High Maintenance Costs

Excellent Tap Water Quality in Developed Economies

Adherence to Standards and Certifications

Value Chain Analysis

Material Suppliers

Manufacturers

Distributors

Application

