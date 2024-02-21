Global Medical Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Spine implantation was the largest application segment in 2023

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Polyetheretherketone Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Trauma Fixation, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Dental Implant & Fixtures), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical polyetheretherketone market is expected to reach USD 1,003.25 million by 2030. It is projected to expand at CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. The demand can be attributed to the increasing adoption of medical polyetheretherketone (PEEK) for use in medical implants such as knee & hip implants, vascular medical devices, spinal implants, and dental fixtures.







The market is expected to register growth due to the high adoption of the product on account of its superior chemical inertness, heat and superior fatigue resistance. However, the high cost of the polyetheretherketone compared to other plastics may hinder the market growth over the forecast period.



Rise in global healthcare expenditure and replacement of metals with polyetheretherketone (PEEK) are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. Healthcare spending in the country is likely to accelerate in the near future owing to the growing awareness about healthcare. Factors such as rising needs of the geriatric population (65 years of age or above), an increase in the prevalence of chronic disorders & diseases, infrastructure improvements, and technological advancements are expected to drive the healthcare sector, thereby leading to an increase in the demand for medical medical-grade PEEK.



PEEK has many advantages over metals like titanium or stainless steel in medical applications. PEEK can be used to produce innovative interbody fusion cages. These can be designed with microporous structures and can be further enhanced with hydroxyapatite or zeolite, which naturally promote bone growth. PEEK is chemically inert and is preferred over metals in areas where the reaction of chemicals with metals is not fully understood. PEEK is also preferred for medical devices as it reduces the weight of the device. Due to its radiopacity, PEEK is preferred as certain scanning devices cannot scan through metallic parts. Finally, because of its high-temperature resistance, tools made of PEEK can be easily sterilized by autoclaving and reused many times.



Another added advantage is that PEEK can be 3D printed to produce patient-specific designs and porous geometries ideal for stable integration with bone. PEEK polymers can be 3D printed to make ergonomic, strong, and light tools and can be used as reusable surgical instruments. These can reduce surgeon fatigue and thus prevent potentially harmful mistakes during long surgeries. PEEK tools, because of their radiopacity, do not interfere with the surgeon's view for minimally invasive surgeries, live x-ray imaging, or guided by fluoroscopy, unlike metal tools.



Medical Polyetheretherketone Market Report Highlights

Spine implantation was the largest application segment in 2023, driven by high-volume consumption of polyetheretherketone in the manufacturing of spinal cages or spacers. These are used for patients suffering from degenerative spondylolisthesis, degenerative disk disease, spinal stenosis, and degenerative scoliosis, among other deformities of the spine.

The demand for polyetheretherketone in spine implantation is expected to remain high due to the superior properties of this plastic, including high flexural strength, radiopacity, similar bone modulus, impact resistance, and lightness, as compared to metals like titanium. Furthermore, the growing elderly population in countries such as the U.S., Italy, and Japan is likely to propel the demand for polyetheretherketone in spine implants.

PEEK is witnessing growing demand in spinal interbody fusion implants. Spinal procedures are categorized by implant type and the region of the spine where they are applied. Spinal implants include interbody devices, plates, pedicle screws, and rod fixation systems. Interbody fusion procedures, cervical fixation, and thoracolumbar fixation were found to be the most commonly performed spinal procedures.

Processing of PEEK is time-consuming. For example, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) can be molded using cold compression and can be put into a sintering oven in batches. On the contrary, PEEK has to be sintered during the compression stage itself and needs to be annealed, which is a time-consuming process.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $611 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1003.25 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot, 2023

2.2. Segment Snapshot, 2023

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Medical Polyetheretherketone Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.6. Medical Polyetheretherketone Market - Business Environment Analysis

3.7. East European Geopolitical Implication of the Industry Overview

3.8. Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Polyetheretherketone Market



Chapter 4. Medical Polyetheretherketone Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Medical Polyetheretherketone Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.3. Trauma Fixation

4.4. Cardiovascular

4.5. Orthopedic

4.6. Dental Implants & Fixtures

4.7. Others



Chapter 5. Medical Polyetheretherketone Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030



Chapter 6. Medical Polyetheretherketone Market - Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

6.2. Company Categorization

6.3. Company Market Share/Position Analysis, 2023

6.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

6.5. Strategy Mapping

6.6. Company Profiles

Superior Polymers

Evonik Industries

Invibio Ltd.

Solvay

Medtronic

Victrex plc

Ensinger

Boedeker Plastics

Rochling

PEEKCHINA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q0b98w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment