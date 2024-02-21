Global Ethylene Glycol Industry Outlook 2023-2028 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants - Around 40 Planned and Announced Projects to Come Online

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ethylene Glycol Industry Outlook to 2028 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Ethylene Glycol capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 60.06 mtpa in 2023 to 77.47 mtpa in 2028, registering total growth of 29%.

The report provides a comprehensive outlook on global ethylene glycol capacity and production. It includes details on capacity projections by region and country, offering insights into planned and announced projects in the ethylene glycol sector. Additionally, the report delves into the capacity share of major ethylene glycol producers worldwide, shedding light on the competitive landscape of the industry.

Around 40 planned and announced Ethylene Glycol projects are expected to come online, predominantly in Asia, followed by Middle East over the upcoming years. Among countries, India is expected to lead Ethylene Glycol capacity additions by 2028, followed by China and Iran. Reliance Industries Ltd, Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd and Tangshan Xuyang Petrochemical Co Ltd are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.

Furthermore, it offers an analysis of the capital expenditure outlook for ethylene glycol production, providing forecasts by region and country. This information is crucial for industry stakeholders and investors seeking to understand investment opportunities and market dynamics in the global ethylene glycol market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Ethylene Glycol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

Key Highlights

Recent Updates

Major New Plant Announcements

2. Global Ethylene Glycol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook- by Region

Global Ethylene Glycol Capacity Contribution by Region

Global Ethylene Glycol Industry, Feedstock Capacity Contributions by Region

Global Planned and Announced Capacity Additions by Region

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Region

Global Ethylene Glycol Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned and Announced Plants, 2024

Global Ethylene Glycol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2023

Global Ethylene Glycol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2023

3. Global Ethylene Glycol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook- by Country

Global Ethylene Glycol Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2018-2028

Global Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2018-2023

Ethylene Glycol Capacity Contribution (% share) by Key Countries, 2023

Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Countries

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Countries

4. Global Ethylene Glycol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook- by Company

Global Ethylene Glycol Capacity Contribution (% Share) by Key Companies, 2023

Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

5. Global Ethylene Glycol Industry- Upcoming Projects

Global Ethylene Glycol Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects

6. Africa Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity and Capex Outlook

Africa Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2018-2028

Africa Ethylene Glycol Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced projects

Africa Ethylene Glycol Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects by Countries

7. Asia Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity and Capex Outlook

Asia Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2018-2028

Asia Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2018-2023

Asia Ethylene Glycol Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for planned and announced projects

Asia Ethylene Glycol Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects by Countries

08. Europe Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity and Capex Outlook

Europe Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2018-2028

Europe Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2018-2023

9. FSU Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity and Capex Outlook

FSU Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2018-2028

FSU Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2018-2023

FSU Ethylene Glycol Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for planned and announced projects

FSU Ethylene Glycol Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects by Countries

10. Middle East Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity and Capex Outlook

Middle East Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2018-2028

Middle East Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2018-2023

Middle East Ethylene Glycol Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for planned and announced projects

Middle East Ethylene Glycol Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects by Countries

11. North America Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity and Capex Outlook

North America Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2018-2028

North America Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2018-2023

12. Oceania Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity and Capex Outlook

Oceania Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2018-2028

Oceania Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2018-2023

13. South America Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity and Capex Outlook

South America Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2018-2028

South America Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2018-2023

14. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Reliance Industries Ltd

Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd

Tangshan Xuyang Petrochemical Co Ltd

