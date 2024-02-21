Global Ethylene Glycol Industry Outlook 2023-2028 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants - Around 40 Planned and Announced Projects to Come Online

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ethylene Glycol Industry Outlook to 2028 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Ethylene Glycol capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 60.06 mtpa in 2023 to 77.47 mtpa in 2028, registering total growth of 29%.
The report provides a comprehensive outlook on global ethylene glycol capacity and production. It includes details on capacity projections by region and country, offering insights into planned and announced projects in the ethylene glycol sector. Additionally, the report delves into the capacity share of major ethylene glycol producers worldwide, shedding light on the competitive landscape of the industry.
Around 40 planned and announced Ethylene Glycol projects are expected to come online, predominantly in Asia, followed by Middle East over the upcoming years. Among countries, India is expected to lead Ethylene Glycol capacity additions by 2028, followed by China and Iran. Reliance Industries Ltd, Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd and Tangshan Xuyang Petrochemical Co Ltd are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.
Furthermore, it offers an analysis of the capital expenditure outlook for ethylene glycol production, providing forecasts by region and country. This information is crucial for industry stakeholders and investors seeking to understand investment opportunities and market dynamics in the global ethylene glycol market.
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced Ethylene Glycol plants globally
- Identify opportunities in the global Ethylene Glycol industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Ethylene Glycol capacity data
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Ethylene Glycol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review
- Key Highlights
- Recent Updates
- Major New Plant Announcements
2. Global Ethylene Glycol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook- by Region
- Global Ethylene Glycol Capacity Contribution by Region
- Global Ethylene Glycol Industry, Feedstock Capacity Contributions by Region
- Global Planned and Announced Capacity Additions by Region
- Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Region
- Global Ethylene Glycol Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned and Announced Plants, 2024
- Global Ethylene Glycol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2023
- Global Ethylene Glycol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2023
3. Global Ethylene Glycol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook- by Country
- Global Ethylene Glycol Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2018-2028
- Global Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2018-2023
- Ethylene Glycol Capacity Contribution (% share) by Key Countries, 2023
- Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Countries
- Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Countries
4. Global Ethylene Glycol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook- by Company
- Global Ethylene Glycol Capacity Contribution (% Share) by Key Companies, 2023
- Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies
5. Global Ethylene Glycol Industry- Upcoming Projects
- Global Ethylene Glycol Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects
6. Africa Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity and Capex Outlook
- Africa Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2018-2028
- Africa Ethylene Glycol Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced projects
- Africa Ethylene Glycol Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects by Countries
7. Asia Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity and Capex Outlook
- Asia Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2018-2028
- Asia Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2018-2023
- Asia Ethylene Glycol Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for planned and announced projects
- Asia Ethylene Glycol Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects by Countries
08. Europe Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity and Capex Outlook
- Europe Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2018-2028
- Europe Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2018-2023
9. FSU Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity and Capex Outlook
- FSU Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2018-2028
- FSU Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2018-2023
- FSU Ethylene Glycol Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for planned and announced projects
- FSU Ethylene Glycol Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects by Countries
10. Middle East Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity and Capex Outlook
- Middle East Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2018-2028
- Middle East Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2018-2023
- Middle East Ethylene Glycol Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for planned and announced projects
- Middle East Ethylene Glycol Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects by Countries
11. North America Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity and Capex Outlook
- North America Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2018-2028
- North America Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2018-2023
12. Oceania Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity and Capex Outlook
- Oceania Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2018-2028
- Oceania Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2018-2023
13. South America Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity and Capex Outlook
- South America Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2018-2028
- South America Ethylene Glycol Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2018-2023
14. Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Reliance Industries Ltd
- Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd
- Tangshan Xuyang Petrochemical Co Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/91pfp8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.