Premiumization in Global Travel & Tourism Markets: 2024 Thematic Research Report

This thematic research report takes an in-depth look at the theme of premiumization and the impact it has on the travel and tourism industry. This report analyzes the players impacted by this theme alongside the contributing trends, negative destination trends, unintended opportunities, and trends that have emerged as a result of premium tourism.

It then dives deep into an industry analysis, presenting several real-life case studies looking at how destinations and companies have responded to the impact of this theme on their operations. Recommendations are then offered for the travel sector, alongside a description of companies mentioned throughout. This report focus is on premiuimization within the tourism industry.



Key Highlights



The theme of premiumization, and the upscale and luxury markets, now have the opportunity to thrive in an industry that has had to rapidly change to meet new changes in traveler demands.



The increased need for privacy, a greater focus on health and wellbeing, a desire to tick off 'bucket list' experiences, unintentional saving of money, the tendency to take longer trips, the focus on eco-tourism, and an increase in millionaires means the theme of premiumization will continue to grow in importance.



The demand for luxury hotels is increasing, as more people are willing to spend more on premium experiences. This is shown by the Hotels Database. When looking at the US specifically, total hotel revenue for luxury hotels increased by 24% from 2022 to 2023. This is a significantly higher percentage increase than the US budget hotel sub-sector, which experienced a YoY revenue increase of 15%.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Case Studies

Timeline

Signals

Company filing trends

Social media trends

Value Chain

Primary supplier

Secondary suppliers

Third-party suppliers

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Sector Scorecards

Lodging sector scorecard

Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Marriott International

One & Only

Four Seasons

Qatar Airways

Abercrombie & Kent

Carnival Cruise Line

British Airways

Habitas

Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Singapore Changi Airport

IYC

Dubai Mall

Harvey Nichols

Zurich Airport

LunaJets

Red Savannah

Scott Dunn

Black Tomato

Audley Travel

Turquoise Holidays

Viking Cruises

Kempinski

Hong Kong International Airport

Carnival Corporation

Deutsche Lufthansa

LVMH

Royal Caribbean Cruises.

