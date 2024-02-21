Global Cellulose Ether Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030 - New Study Reveals Growth in Sustainable Products and Personal Care Industry

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cellulose Ether Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market intelligence report highlights the accelerating growth trajectory of the global cellulose ether market, which is projected to reach a value of approximately $3.3 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the period from 2024 to 2030.

Cellulose ethers are high-demand polymers used in various applications, from thickening agents in the food industry to binders in pharmaceuticals and personal care products. The global market is observing a substantial shift due to an increased emphasis on sustainability and the voracious demand for eco-friendly personal care products.

The report's expansive analysis offers comprehensive insights into cellulose ether market segments, including by type:

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

Methyl Cellulose

Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC)

Others

And by end use industry:

Paint & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care

Construction

Food Additives

Others

Furthermore, geographical segmentation is provided with a detailed shipment analysis by value from 2018 to 2030, encompassing:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

According to the in-depth study, Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) is poised for the highest growth within the market segments, attributed to its extensive utilization across the food and pharmaceutical industries. In tandem, the paint & coatings sector is expected to see a rapid growth spurt, owed to the critical role cellulose ether plays in improving attributes such as flow, leveling, and adhesion of paint products.

An intriguing insight from the report is the dominance of the Asia Pacific region in the cellulose ether market landscape, driven by vigorous demand originating from diversified industries such as building, food and beverages, medicine, and personal care.

The market landscape is competitive with leading companies focusing on augmenting production facilities, innovating with research and development, and leveraging strategic opportunities across the value chain. This strategy aims to respond to increasing demand, achieve competitive efficiency, foster product innovation, minimize production costs, and expand their customer base.

The report includes a strategic analysis, covering mergers and acquisitions, new product development, and the competitive landscape of the cellulose ether market. An analysis based on Porter’s Five Forces model offers an understanding of the competitive intensity of the industry.

With the integration of market size estimates, trend and forecast analysis, and segmentation analysis, this report serves as a repository of crucial information for entities involved in the cellulose ether domain or looking to enter the arena.

Market insights, emerging trends, changing customer demands, notable developments, and comprehensive competitive analysis provide a robust foundation for understanding the dynamism of the cellulose ether market.

Companies Profiled

Shandong Head

LOTTE Fine Chemical

Ashland

Celotech Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Nouryon

Shandong Tiansheng Cellulose

