FreshToHome Success Case Study

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Success Case Study - FreshToHome" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



FreshToHome started as direct-to-consumer business offering preservative-free meat, seafood, and fish in India. It has grown to supply over 2,000 certified fresh and chemical-free seafood, meat, and poultry products to millions of subscribed customers. According to the brand, this is considerably more efficient than a typical fresh meat and seafood supply chain, as it cuts out the middleman.



Scope

FreshToHome successfully implemented an AI-led bidding system that satisfied local fishers and farmers, resulting in affordable prices. This likely appeals to the majority of Indian consumers who claim that they prefer buying local products because they are cheaper than imported ones.

In 2023, the company received $104 million in venture funds during its Series D funding round.

Consumers in India continue to show online grocery ordering habits picked up during COVID-19, pressuring brands like FreshToHome to provide an omnichannel experience.

Reasons to Buy

Use the selection of successful and failed product launches and marketing campaigns from across the globe to inspire innovation.

Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Key Topics Covered:

What?

Why?

Take-outs

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uscexh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.