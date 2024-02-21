Global Central Vacuum Systems Market Report 2024-2029: An $872.81 Million Opportunity, Dominated by Busch, Drainvac, Nuera Air, Nilfisk Group, and Trovac Industries

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Central Vacuum System Market - Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global central vacuum systems market was valued at USD 458.38 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.33% from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 872.81 million.



Increasing Demand for HEPA Filter



HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filter in a central vacuum system can be beneficial for improving indoor air quality. HEPA filtration technology employed in these systems is designed to capture microscopic particles, including dust, pollen, pet dander, bacteria, and even viruses like those within the COVID family. HEPA filters against the coronavirus; their ability to trap particles as small as 0.01 microns suggests that they can effectively filter out viruses like SARS, MERS, and the common cold, all part of the coronavirus family. Moreover, combining a central vacuum system with HEPA filtration offers additional features contributing to a healthier living environment. Some systems come equipped with sanitization capabilities, allowing for on-the-go disinfection to eliminate viruses resting on surfaces.





Increasing Demand for Home and Business



The growing demand for home and business central vacuum systems significantly impacts how people approach cleanliness and convenience. Unlike traditional portable vacuum cleaners, the central vacuum systems market offers a more efficient and user-friendly solution by integrating a network of in-wall tubing connected to a powerful central unit. The desire for enhanced cleanliness and ease of use primarily drives this trend. Homeowners and businesses alike are recognizing the advantages of central vacuum systems, such as reduced noise, improved air quality, and the elimination of the hassle associated with dragging a vacuum cleaner from room to room. The increased demand is also spurred by the rising emphasis on smart home technologies, as many modern central vacuum systems can be integrated into home automation systems.



High Maintenance of Central Vacuum Systems



The high maintenance costs associated with central vacuum systems can significantly impact their demand in the market. Consumers may be deterred by the expenses involved in repairing or servicing these systems, leading to a reduced adoption rate. The perception of high maintenance costs can act as a barrier for potential buyers in the central vacuum systems market, influencing them to opt for alternative cleaning solutions with lower upkeep expenses. However, the higher cost of central vacuums can be attributed to their advanced features, more extensive coverage areas, and built-in installation, often resulting in increased suction power and overall efficiency.



INSIGHTS BY TYPE



The global central vacuum systems market by type is segmented into bag and bagless. In 2023, the bagless segment dominated the market, capturing a significant market share and exhibiting the highest segmental CAGR growth. This surge in demand for bagless central vacuum systems can be attributed to their convenience, ease of maintenance, and growing consumer preference for efficient and hassle-free cleaning solutions. The bagless technology's appeal lies in its cost-effectiveness, improved filtration mechanisms, and environmentally friendly features, driving its popularity in the evolving vacuum cleaner market.



Segmentation by Type

Bagless

Bag

INSIGHTS BY INSTALLATION



The global central vacuum systems market by installation is segmented into ground-mounted and wall-mounted. The ground-mounted segment holds the highest share of the market in 2023. This surge in demand can be attributed to its versatile applications across diverse industries such as automotive, power plants, shipping, and more. The prevalence of the ground-mounted central vacuum system underscores its efficiency and adaptability, meeting the evolving needs of critical sectors and establishing its position as a preferred choice for various industrial applications.



Segmentation by Installation

Ground Mounted

Wall Mounted

INSIGHTS BY CAPACITY



The more than 6,000 sq. ft. capacity segment held the most prominent share of the global central vacuum systems market 2023. The large segment share is attributed to various factors, such as the need for efficient cleaning solutions in large houses, expansive manufacturing facilities, and other sizable spaces. The robust growth in this segment underscores the preference for central vacuum systems in the specific needs of spacious environments, reflecting a burgeoning trend in the market.



Segmentation by Capacity

More than 6,000 Sq Ft

3000 to 6,000 Sq. Ft

Less than 3,000 sq. Ft

INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The non-residential segment dominates the global central vacuum systems market in the end-user segment in 2023. This substantial market share is attributed to increased demand across diverse industrial, hospitality, healthcare, commercial, and educational sectors. The rising need for efficient and convenient cleaning solutions in non-residential spaces is a crucial driver, propelling the adoption of central vacuum systems within these sectors. The technology's versatility and effectiveness in meeting the unique cleaning requirements of industrial complexes, healthcare facilities, commercial buildings, and educational institutions contribute to its expanding industry presence and robust growth in the non-residential segment.



Segmentation by End-User

Non-Residential

Industrial

Hospitality

Healthcare

Commercial

Educational Institutions and Others

Residential

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



In Europe, the demand for central vacuum systems is experiencing an increase, driven by stringent hygiene standards in the food processing industry and concerns about air quality, and dominated the global central vacuum systems market share, accounting for over 38% in 2023. Germany and the UK are significant contributors to the central vacuum systems market during the forecast period, primarily due to the rising production of automobiles and residential construction. Moreover, in North America, there is a surge in demand for central vacuum systems driven by heightened concerns regarding hygiene and sanitation and increased business activity in the region. In 2023, the U.S. will capture the highest share of the North American central vacuum systems market, fueled by consumer consciousness about hygiene and cleaning and a high disposable income. Furthermore, the growth of central vacuum systems in the APAC is attributed to the APAC's expansion of manufacturing and metalworking facilities.



Segmentation by Geography

Europe

North America

APAC

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global central vacuum systems market is highly competitive, with many vendors. Rapid technological improvements adversely impact market vendors as consumers expect continuous innovations and product upgrades. The present scenario drives vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong industry presence. Some of the major players dominating the global central vacuum systems market include Trovac, DrainVac, Nuera Air, Nilfisk Group, and Busch. These companies have established themselves as leading manufacturers of central vacuum units, accessories, and related products.



Recent Developments in Central Vacuum Systems Market

Trovac Industries: The organization focuses on expanding its production facilities due to its international presence and capturing more central vacuum systems market share. For instance, in 2022, the company invested USD 4.5 million to expand its Blainville production plant.

Nilfisk Group: In 2022, the firm spent more than 2.9% of its revenue on R&D to expand its portfolio and boost sales in the market.

Bush: The company focuses on acquiring more shares in the central vacuum systems industry. For instance, in October 2023, the Bush acquired centrotherm clean solutions, aligning with Pfeiffer Vacuum, to enhance their position by fostering growth and innovation in the market.

Key Company Profiles

Busch

Drainvac

Nuera Air

Nilfisk Group

Trovac Industries

Other Prominent Vendors

AirVac Luft & Vacuumteknik

ALFAVAC Central Vacuum Systems

Allaway Oy

Allegro Central Vacuum Systems

Altomech

American Vacuum Company

Aqua-Air

AutoVac

Becker Pumps

BGS General

Broan-NuTone

BVC EBS Distribution

CentralVac International

Crossvac Central Vacuum Systems

Delfin

Dint-Tech Control

Disan

DU-PUY

Dynavac

Elek Trends Productions NV

Gary's VACUFLO

Halton Group

Homevac Technologies

H-P Products

Johnny Vac

Lindsay Manufacturing

ME Universal Engineering & Trading

Medikar

Nadair

National Turbine

Ness Corporation

Powerex

Prolux

Republic Manufacturing

RGS Vacuum Systems

Ruwac USA

Santoni Electric

Soliroc Metal

Techtronic Industries

Toshniwal

VAC-U-MAX

