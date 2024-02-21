Data Center Infrastructure Market Set to Soar Past USD 9.62 Billion by 2031 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest's latest global research of the Data Center Infrastructure Market shows the need for low-latency processing and data proximity. The industry is witnessing a shift towards sustainable practices and green data centers, driven by environmental concerns and cost savings. Hybrid and multi-cloud strategies are becoming more prevalent as companies seek flexibility and redundancy in their infrastructure are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Data Center Infrastructure Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 63

Figures - 75

Data center infrastructure is the physical foundation that supports the operation of a data center. It includes the power supply, cooling system, networking equipment, and security systems that keep the data center running smoothly and protect the data stored within it.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/data-center-infrastructure-market

Prominent Players in the Data Center Infrastructure Market

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Azure

Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

Meta Platforms (Facebook)

Equinix

Digital Realty

NTT Communications

KDDI

CyrusOne

GDS Holdings

CoreSite

Verizon

IBM

Dell

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Cisco

Juniper Networks

Arista Networks

Intel

AMD

Nvidia

Seagate

Western Digital

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/data-center-infrastructure-market

Cloud Data Centers Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Cloud data centers dominates the global online market as it is driven by the scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency of cloud solutions, making them an attractive choice for many businesses. The shift to remote work, increased data storage and processing needs, and the adoption of cloud-based applications were contributing factors.

IT & Telecom is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the IT & Telecom is the leading segment due to the ever-increasing demand for data processing and storage. This demand is driven by the growth of data-intensive applications, cloud computing, and the expansion of 5G networks.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region has a presence of a large number of technology companies, financial institutions, and cloud service providers that require extensive data center facilities. The region's robust economy, technological innovation, and favorable business environment have contributed to its leadership in the market.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Data Center Infrastructure market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Data Center Infrastructure.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/data-center-infrastructure-market

Key Developments in Data Center Infrastructure Market

Databox, a renowned supplier of its channels, partnered with Delta to offer up and data center solutions. Through this partnership, Databox will offer its resellers and system integrators throughout Portugal energy-efficient uninterruptible power supplies and data center infrastructure solutions from the delta.

Key Questions Answered in Data Center Infrastructure Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Big Data Analytics Market

Global Big Data Security Market

Global Data Analytics Market

Global Data Visualization Tools Market

Global Data Integration Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com