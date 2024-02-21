Blockchain Disruptors in Southeast Asia's Gaming Landscape: 2024 Report Highlighting Play-to-Earn Models, NFTs, and Decentralized Platforms

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain disruptors in Southeast Asia's gaming landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Southeast Asian digital entertainment scene is undergoing a rapid transformation thanks to the integration of blockchain technology with gaming. Startups are leading this revolution, ensuring asset security, genuine digital ownership, player-centric ecosystems, and innovative gaming experiences. This shift is reshaping the conventional gaming market and elevating player engagement.

The momentum is driven by factors such as increased internet access, widespread smartphone usage, supportive government policies, and a tech-savvy, youthful population. The latest Startup Series report, 'Tokens of innovation: traversing Southeast Asia's blockchain gaming landscape' delves into notable blockchain-focused gaming startups across Southeast Asian nations, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam.



Scope

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the burgeoning blockchain gaming industry in Southeast Asia. It explores key disruptors and startups shaping this landscape, delves into the integration of blockchain technology in gaming, and assesses key advantages and challenges of blockchain gaming.

The report highlights various aspects of the gaming ecosystem, including play-to-earn models, NFTs, and decentralized platforms. By offering in-depth insights into this dynamic field, the report assists industry stakeholders in identifying promising blockchain gaming startups and comprehending the implications of their contributions to the industry.

Reasons to Buy

Stay updated: Gain a comprehensive understanding of Southeast Asia's rapidly growing blockchain gaming industry, its current state, and key challenges.

Innovative startups: Discover cutting-edge startups that are leading the charge in blockchain gaming, offering novel solutions and technologies.

Technological Breakthroughs: Uncover the latest advancements in blockchain, NFTs, and decentralized gaming platforms transforming the gaming landscape.

Learn about products: Explore in-depth the products and services offered by blockchain gaming startups, including game mechanics and digital asset utilization.

Assess investment potential: Access valuable information for assessing the investment potential of different startups in the blockchain gaming industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1. How blockchain assimilation reshapes gaming



2. The rise of blockchain gaming in SEA



3. SEA blockchain gaming startup map by country



4. Select startup profiles by country

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Taiwan

Vietnam

5. Major challenges



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Acxyn

Definity Legend

Lootex

Monsterra

Pomerium

Sky Mavis

Affyn

Eizper Chain

MetaGaming Guild

OASYS

Project SEED

Summoners Arena

Ancient 8

Hyfen

Metap

P12

Red Door Digital

VCGamers

Ather Labs

KryptoGO

MetaverseGo

PathDAO

Rollin.Games

Whydah

BreederDAO

ITSBLOC

Monsta Infinite

Playdex

Skrice Studios

Yield Guild Games

