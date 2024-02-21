PMI Foam & Other High Performance Foam Core Market Report 2024, Featuring Evonik, Jiaxing Sky Composites, Baoding Meiwo Engineering Materials Technology and Cashem Advanced Materials Hi-tech

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global PMI foam and other high performance foam core market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace & defense, wind energy, sporting goods, and transportation markets. The global PMI foam and other high performance foam core market is expected to reach an estimated $0.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are escalating adoption of composites in aerospace and defense applications and expanding presence in established applications.

Aerospace & defense is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of PMI foam in the components of helicopter, missiles, and space vehicles. APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to surge in regional demand for PMI foam.

The study includes a forecast for the global PMI foam and other high performance foam core by application, region, and region.



PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Sporting Goods

Transportation

Others

PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies PMI foam and other high performance foam core companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the PMI foam and other high performance foam core companies profiled in this report include-

Evonik Industries

Jiaxing Sky Composites

Baoding Meiwo Engineering Materials Technology

Cashem Advanced Materials Hi-tech

This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the PMI foam and other high performance foam core market by application (aerospace & defense, wind energy, sporting goods, transportation, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Key Report Features:

Market Size Estimates: PMI foam and other high performance foam core market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

PMI foam and other high performance foam core market size estimation in terms of value ($B). Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions. Segmentation Analysis: PMI foam and other high performance foam core market size by application, region, and region in terms of value ($B).

PMI foam and other high performance foam core market size by application, region, and region in terms of value ($B). Regional Analysis: PMI foam and other high performance foam core market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

PMI foam and other high performance foam core market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, region, and regions for the PMI foam and other high performance foam core market.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, region, and regions for the PMI foam and other high performance foam core market. Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the PMI foam and other high performance foam core market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the PMI foam and other high performance foam core market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market by Application

3.3.1: Aerospace & Defense

3.3.2: Wind Energy

3.3.3: Sporting Goods

3.3.4: Transportation

3.3.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market by Region

4.2: North American PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market

4.3: European PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market

4.3.1: European PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market by Application: Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Transportation, and Others

4.4: APAC PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market

4.4.1: APAC PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market by Application: Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Transportation, and Others

4.5: ROW PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market

4.5.1: ROW PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market by Application: Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Transportation, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Evonik Industries

7.2: Jiaxing Sky Composites

7.3: Baoding Meiwo Engineering Materials Technology

7.4: Cashem Advanced Materials Hi-tech





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lsgius

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.