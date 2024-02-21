Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ammonia Industry Outlook to 2028 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Ammonia capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 240.38 mtpa in 2023 to 311.86 mtpa in 2028, registering total growth of 29.7%.

The report presents a comprehensive overview of the global ammonia market, covering capacity projections and production outlook by region and country. It includes detailed information on planned and announced ammonia projects, providing insights into upcoming developments in the industry.



Around 113 planned and announced Ammonia projects are expected to come online, predominantly in North America, followed by FSU over the upcoming years. Among countries, the US is expected to lead Ammonia capacity additions by 2028, followed by Russia and India. Denbury Carbon Solutions LLC, BW Group Ltd and Nakhodka Fertilizer Plant are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.

Moreover, the report analyzes the capacity share of major ammonia producers worldwide, offering insights into the competitive landscape of the market. Additionally, it examines the capacity share by feedstock, providing a deeper understanding of the production processes utilized in the industry. Furthermore, the report provides an outlook on capital expenditure for ammonia production, offering forecasts by region and country.

Key Topics Covered:



Global Ammonia Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

Key Highlights

Recent Updates

Major New Plant Announcements

Key Stalled and Cancelled Plants

Global Ammonia Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook- by Region

Global Ammonia Capacity Contribution by Region

Global Ammonia Industry, Capacity Contributions by Key Feedstocks

Global Ammonia Industry, Feedstock Capacity Contributions by Region

Global Planned and Announced Capacity Additions by Region

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Region

Global Ammonia Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned and Announced Plants, 2024

Global Ammonia Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook- by Country

Global Ammonia Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2018-2028

Global Ammonia Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2018-2023

Ammonia Capacity Contribution (% share) by Key Countries, 2023

Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Countries

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Countries

Global Ammonia Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook- by Company

Global Ammonia Capacity Contribution (% Share) by Key Companies, 2023

Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

Global Ammonia Industry- Upcoming Projects

Global Ammonia Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

CF Industries Holdings Inc

Yara International ASA

Nutrien Ltd

