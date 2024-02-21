Global Spirit Glass Packaging Market 2024-2029: Analysis by Capacity, Color of Glass, Application, and Region - Industry to Surpass $50 Billion by 2029, Driven by Premiumization & Product Differentiation Trends

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Spirit Glass Packaging Market: Analysis by Capacity, Color of Glass, Application, Region Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global spirit glass packaging market was valued at US$38.03 billion in 2023. The market value is expected to reach US$50.94 billion by 2029. Looking ahead, the spirit glass packaging market is expected to continue its growth trajectory for several reasons. The major drivers for the spirit glass packaging market include growing shift of the consumers towards premium and super premium packaging products, rising income levels, and an increasing consumption of spirit in developed and developing countries. In addition, the rising product differentiation of spirits through packaging design and innovation as glass bottles represent high-quality brand image is driving the demand for spirit glass packaging. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 5% during the forecasted period of 2024-2029.



Market Segmentation Analysis

By Capacity: The report provides the bifurcation of the global spirit glass packaging market into three types: 200 ml to 750 ml, Above 750 ml and up to 200 ml. The 200 ml to 750 ml segment held the highest share of the market. This segment consists of glass bottles of varied capacities such as 375 ml, 500 ml, 650 ml, 700 ml, and 750 ml. The 375ml and 650 ml bottles are primarily used for beer packaging. 750 ml is the most common size for liquor bottles and is perfect for people who drink occasionally. Further, spirit glass manufacturers offer their products in distinct capacities due to varied customer preferences, thus boosting the demand for 200 ml to 750 ml capacity segment.



By Color of Glass: The global spirit glass packaging market has been further analyzed based on the color of glass: Colored Glass and Bare Glass. The colored glass category held the highest share in the market as there is a higher demand for colored glass packaging for spirits currently, as color can distinguish a glass container and protects its contents from unwanted ultraviolet rays. Ultraviolet rays affect the taste of the spirit and beer. Thus, owing to its various advantages and features, many beers and spirit manufacturers prefer colored glass. Additionally, the distinctly designed and varied colored glass packaging enhances the overall sensory experience and influences the consumers' buying decision, which further propels the demand of colored glass segment.



By Application: The report identifies five segments of the global spirit glass packaging market on basis of application: Beer, Wine, Vodka, Whiskey, Rum and Others. The beer segment held the largest share of the market in 2023. Glass packaging keeps beer fresher for a longer period of time. Advantages, like reusability and the ability to keep beer fresh for a longer period of time as compared to other alternative packaging materials, the glass packaging is estimated to grow substantially. Moreover, glass adds an authentic look to the packaging and satisfies various consumer preferences.



By Region: In the report, the global spirit glass packaging market is divided into five regions: Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Rest of the Asia Pacific), Europe (Germany, Russia, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of the Europe), North America (The US, Canada and Mexico), South & Central America and Middle East and Africa. In 2023, the Asia Pacific region led the spirit glass packaging market, propelled by growing popularity of alcoholic beverages among the vast population of young consumers in countries like India and China along with rising income levels and developing social acceptance of alcohol consumption. Additionally, the manufacturers of spirit glass packaging are constantly working towards reducing the weight of the bottles in order to make it easy to handle, transport, and improve the consumer experience without impacting consumer-brand experience, which is expected to offer new opportunities to the overall market. During 2024-2029, the US is forecasted to maintain its lead within North America. The US is one of the prominent markets for spirit glass packaging owing to its rapidly flourishing beer industry and its consumption. Further, wine glass packaging manufacturers are innovating their offerings keeping in pace with the latest trends in the region.



Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: The global spirit glass packaging market growth is predicted to be supported by numerous growth drivers such as increasing consumption of spirits, higher utilization of glass packaging for alcoholic beverages, rising income levels, rapid urbanization and surge in consumer preference for glass packaging, and many other factors. Alcoholic beverages and other distilled spirits are increasingly adopting glass packaging, owing to its ability to increase consumer appeal. The use of glass in beverage packaging allows to maintain the quality of their contents and protects the product from external factors. Moreover, different varieties of glass liquor bottles offer antique style, unique, high-end ornamental, and classy industrial standards to liquors, highly influencing the consumer's purchasing decision. As a result, glass packaging is extensively used for packaging beers, distilled spirits, liquors, wine, and others, augmenting the growth of spirit glass packaging market, globally.



Challenges: However, the market growth would be negatively impacted by various challenges such as rising availability of alternative forms of packaging and fragility and transportation concerns, etc.



Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as rapid expansion of HoReCa sector, accelerating online sales and e-commerce channels, growing trend of eco-friendly and recyclable packaging solutions, premiumization and customization and escalating emphasis on sustainability, etc. Furthermore, there is a noticeable shift in the spirits packaging market toward more environmentally friendly packaging options. Both businesses and consumers are looking for sustainable alternatives as environmental consciousness rises. Packaging material innovations like biodegradable and recycled glass are being driven by this trend. In an effort to lessen their carbon footprint and win over environmentally sensitive customers, brands are embracing eco-friendly practices more and more. Hence, growing trend of eco-friendly and recyclable packaging solutions is anticipated to boost the market growth of spirit glass packaging.



Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward



The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the spirit glass packaging market. The global lockdowns and restrictions on travel and social gatherings have led to a decline in the consumption of alcoholic beverages, resulting in a decrease in demand for spirit glass packaging. Many bars, restaurants, and hotels, major customers of the HORECA sector, were forced to close temporarily or operate at reduced capacity, leading to reduced demand for smaller-sized glass bottles. Furthermore, disruption in the supply chain due to restrictions on transportation and manufacturing operations has increased the cost of production and distribution of spirit glass packaging. However, in 2021, the global marketplace began recovering from the losses incurred in 2020 as governments of different countries announced relaxation in social restrictions.



Competitive Landscape



The global spirit glass packaging market is highly competitive and is dominated by several key players, operating on a regional and global scale. The key players in the global spirit glass packaging market are:

Ardagh Group

Verallia SA

O-I Glass, Inc.

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd.

Vidrala, SA

Gerresheimer AG

BA Glass BV

Amcor PLC

Vetropack Group

Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. Ltd.

HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA

Stoelzle Glass Group

Wiegand-Glas GmbH

Prominent players adopting several growth strategies, such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the global spirit glass packaging market. These market players are highly focused on developing innovative products to serve their customers better. For instance, in November 2023, Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America), an operating business of Ardagh Group, introduced two new Boston Round bottles to its growing portfolio of American-made bottles. The bottles are designed and manufactured in the U.S., by AGP-North America out of high-quality glass that is 100 percent and endlessly recyclable.

