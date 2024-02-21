Wave & Tidal Renewable Energy Generation Market Growth Opportunities, 2024

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breakthrough Advancements in Wave and Tidal Renewable Energy Generation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study focuses on breakthrough advancements in wave and tidal renewable energy generation. The study draws attention to the unique ability of these technologies to provide a stable and predictable energy output and their potential to address some of the challenges presented by the irregularities and other disadvantages of solar and wind energy. Industry players are developing technologies to tap into tidal and wave energy. Although these developments are nascent, they show strong potential to generate renewable energy.

This report includes an in-depth comparison of different wave energy converters, such as point absorbers and surface attenuators. It also looks at tidal range and stream systems, discussing their benefits and limitations. The report identifies leading companies and countries in wave and tidal energy and highlights innovations that can enable the large-scale deployment of wave and tidal technologies. The study also provides a comparative analysis of the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) of different forms of renewable energies while suggesting ways to lower wave and tidal energy's LCOE.

It explores the possibilities of integrating wave and tidal systems with existing wind power setups and other offshore segments like aquaculture and desalination. It also discusses the potential transition of wave and tidal energy systems from standalone solutions to cost-effective, supportive solutions. The study identifies the factors driving and restraining the growth of these technologies and concludes by highlighting the opportunities emerging from this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.

Key Topics Covered

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Comparison of Tidal and Wave Energy with Major Renewable Energy Sources

Breakthrough Advancements in Wave and Tidal Renewable Energy Generation: Technology Analysis

Wave Energy: An Introduction

Wave Energy Converter: Segmentation

Wave Energy Converter: Comparison

Tidal Energy: An Introduction

Tidal Energy Systems: Segmentation

Tidal Energy Systems: Comparison

Innovation Ecosystem

The Largest Tidal Energy Project using Yaw Module-based Tidal Energy Turbines to Obtain Maximum Energy Output

The Largest Wave Energy Project using On-shore Floaters Tidal to Obtain Grid-connected Wave Power

Dominant Players in the Design, Development, and Operation of Wave Energy Systems

Dominant Players in the Design, Development, and Operation of Tidal Energy Systems

Growth Analysis

China Leads Breakthrough Advancements in the Wave and Tidal Renewable Energy Generation Patent Landscape

Developed Markets Dominate the Funding Ecosystem

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Wave and Tidal Energy as the Future for Remote Islands Battling Spatial Constraints and Energy Intermittency

Growth Opportunity 2: Co-location of Wave Energy with Aquaculture and Desalination Plants to Generate Additional Income Streams

Growth Opportunity 3: Wave and Wind as a Hybrid Approach to Lower LCOE

