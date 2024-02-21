Digital Marketing Services Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2031: Global Spending on Digital Marketing on the Rise, Fueled by Technological Advancements and Changing Consumer Behavior

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Marketing Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital marketing services market is on the verge of significant growth during the period of 2024-2031. The rising expenditure on online video and digital advertising, coupled with greater investments from businesses, is driving this remarkable expansion.



Digital marketing companies offer a wide range of services, including strategic planning, email creatives, A/B testing, campaign management, web experience optimization, and results analysis, across various platforms such as mobile, social media, and websites. Full-service outsourcing is the prevailing procurement strategy in the industry, contributing significantly to its growth.



Region targeting and the increased use of Real-Time Bidding (RTB) for online display ads, along with the adoption of Digital Out-Of-Home (OOH) media, are driving forces behind the digital marketing services market. Contextually relevant and tailored advertisements facilitated by mobile ad delivery and evolving advertising technologies play a crucial role in this market's expansion.



Key Trends in Digital Marketing Services



The use of location-based ad services by retailers to offer personalized discounts, offers, and products is propelling the digital marketing sector forward. The growing use of electronic devices and the advent of high-speed networks, such as 4G and 5G technologies, have boosted the demand for mobile advertising.



In response to increased competition, marketing strategies are shifting towards customer satisfaction and retention. Customer behavior patterns are analyzed using data obtained through digital marketing activities. Additionally, radio advertising remains a cost-effective medium for building brand recognition and differentiation.



US and Canada Digital Marketing Services Market Outlook



North America, particularly the United States and Canada, plays a significant role in the global digital marketing services market. These developed countries are major contributors to the worldwide digital advertising and marketing sector. Large-scale adoption of connected devices, well-developed digital ecosystems, and a focus on digital media campaigns among businesses continue to drive growth in this region.



Europe Demand Outlook for Digital Marketing Services



Developed areas in Europe remain dominant markets for digital marketing services due to the prevalence of connected devices and a preference for digital solutions. Digital marketing players in Europe employ various methods, including SEO, SEM, content marketing, influencer marketing, and e-commerce marketing, to promote products and brands.



Key Manufacturers and Suppliers



Leading manufacturers and suppliers of digital marketing services include:

Square 2 Marketing

Disruptive Advertising

OpenMoves

Revenue River

360I

WebiMax

KlientBoost

BlueFocus

OpGen Media

OneIMS

Epsilon Data Management

And Others

Market Segmentation

By Service Type

Content Marketing

Social Media Marketing

Mobile Marketing

Email Marketing

Influencer Marketing

Search Engine Marketing

By End User

Individual

Enterprise

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

