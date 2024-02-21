Rackspace Technology Participates in ViVE 2024 to Discuss Healthcare Technology Interoperability and Revolutionizing Digital Health Strategies

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) — a leading end-to-end, hybrid, multicloud solutions company, today announced its participation in ViVE 2024! February 25 - 28, 2024 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. ViVE is the premier, curated event experience for digital health decision-makers focusing on the business of healthcare.



"Today, our robust solutions portfolio serves more than 2,500 healthcare organizations. Through years of experience innovating across all leading cloud platforms, our customers know they can trust our unbiased expertise," said Jason Jones, Senior Client Partner Rackspace Technology. "Rackspace Healthcare Solutions delivers better patient outcomes across the healthcare value chain; organizations are focused on transformation to address patient needs, preferences, and values while improving outcomes and reducing costs. Whether you're a healthcare provider, payer, life sciences group, or healthcare services organization, Rackspace Technology can guide you toward increased efficiency, reduced costs, and data-centric decision-making."

Jones will be moderating a session on "interoperability" with Dr. Zafar Chaundry, CIO of Seattle Children's Hospital, and Abhijit Gupta, Founder & CEO - of Fold Health.

Seattle Children's Hospital engaged Rackspace Technology to host and manage its Epic Electronic Health Record (EHR). Rackspace provides a fully managed Private Cloud infrastructure solution for three Epic environments. The managed hosting infrastructure allows the hospital system to focus on high-value strategic initiatives that better patient care and optimize the business of serving the Pacific Northwest community.

About Rackspace Technology ViVE 2024! Participation

Future-Ready Cloud Healthcare Solutions at ViVE 2024!

What: ViVE 2024!

When: February 25 - 28, 2024

Where: Los Angeles Convention Center

Rackspace, Seattle Children's Hospital, and Fold Health Session on Interoperability:

Monday, February 26 at 10:20 am at Booth #2624

Join us to learn how to revolutionize your digital health strategy, discover how to seamlessly integrate healthcare cloud solutions, position your organization for success with a tailored, patient-centric ecosystem, and embrace innovation with an agile technology approach that meets tomorrow's challenges today.

About ViVE 2024!

ViVE is the premier, curated event experience for digital health decision-makers focusing on the business of healthcare. ViVE merges the leadership of CHIME and the marketplace of HLTH to create a digital health event focused on the business of transformation in healthcare - bringing together C-suite executives, senior digital health leaders and buyers, health startups and investors, policymakers, the patient community, and solution providers.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end hybrid, multicloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com