Customer Loyalty in Retail and Apparel Thematic Intelligence Report 2024

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Loyalty in Retail and Apparel - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an overview of customer loyalty and its components, the leading companies, and the timeline of developments in customer loyalty. The report also details the relevant trends across technology, marcoeconomic, regulatory, and retail trends.
Customers are the foundation of any successful business, and retailers are no exception. If individuals are devoted to a retailer or brand, they will spend money, talk positively about the business, and return to make more purchases in the future. This is the definition of customer loyalty, and the difference between the success or failure of a retailer. However, building customer loyalty in an era of fierce competition in the retail sector is challenging.
Key Highlights
- Customer loyalty is a key determinant of whether a retailer succeeds or fails
- The digital age presents challenges to retailers as it enables customers to more easily compare propositions and switch retailers
- The retail and apparel sectors can gain significant marketing clout through the recommendations of a loyal customer base, particularly in the age of social media
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Thematic Briefing
- Trends
- Technology trends
- Macroeconomic trends
- Regulatory trends
- Retail trends
- Industry Analysis
- Use cases
- Timeline
- Signals
- Patent trends
- Company filing trends
- Hiring trends
- Value Chain
- Manufacturing and distribution
- Retail
- Customer relationship management
- Companies
- Public companies
- Private companies
- Sector Scorecard
- Glossary
