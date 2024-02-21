Customer Loyalty in Retail and Apparel Thematic Intelligence Report 2024

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Loyalty in Retail and Apparel - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an overview of customer loyalty and its components, the leading companies, and the timeline of developments in customer loyalty. The report also details the relevant trends across technology, marcoeconomic, regulatory, and retail trends.



Customers are the foundation of any successful business, and retailers are no exception. If individuals are devoted to a retailer or brand, they will spend money, talk positively about the business, and return to make more purchases in the future. This is the definition of customer loyalty, and the difference between the success or failure of a retailer. However, building customer loyalty in an era of fierce competition in the retail sector is challenging.



Key Highlights

Customer loyalty is a key determinant of whether a retailer succeeds or fails

The digital age presents challenges to retailers as it enables customers to more easily compare propositions and switch retailers

The retail and apparel sectors can gain significant marketing clout through the recommendations of a loyal customer base, particularly in the age of social media

Reasons to Buy

Themes are disruptive, so it's easy to be blindsided by industry outsiders who invade your sector. Understanding the themes ecosystem will get you ahead of the curve.

Understand the important themes in 2024 and beyond, allowing you to grasp a wider view of changes in consumer behaviour and how it will impact your markets.

Explore how emerging themes in retail are allowing industry leaders to evolve, so you can better position yourself for long-term success.

An easy-to-use framework for tracking themes across all companies in all sectors.

Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Retail trends

Industry Analysis

Use cases

Timeline

Signals

Patent trends

Company filing trends

Hiring trends

Value Chain

Manufacturing and distribution

Retail

Customer relationship management

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Sector Scorecard

Glossary

