Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ESG Sentiment Polls Q4 2023 - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is based on polls designed to help us understand the current sentiment of the business community toward ESG (environmental, social, and governance) themes.



Key Highlights



This quarter (Q4 2023) saw an increase in employee awareness of company stances on ESG values compared to previous quarters this year. This increase in awareness coincides with the greater discussion of environmental and social issues leading up to the COP28 event in December 2023.



Companies view macroeconomic and geopolitical themes as the most imminent threats to their business, with only 4% of respondents viewing ESG as the theme likely to have the biggest impact on their business over the next 12 months.



Scope



Our sentiment polls ran between October and November 2023 on the Verdict network of B2B websites, which had 41 million unique in 2023. In total, 1,461 respondents participated in the survey.



The survey looked at attitudes towards ESG, the most important theme impacting businesses over the next decade.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

ESG strategy

Commitment to ESG

Most important themes

Factors driving performance plan creation

Sentiment polling methodology

Thematic research methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wxv845

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.