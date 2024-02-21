Asia-Pacific Space-based Edge Computing Market 2023-2033: Rising Demand Drives Integration of New Technologies in Satellite Networks, Presenting Revenue Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Space-based Edge Computing Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The APAC Space-based Edged Computing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.74% from $20.1 million in 2022 to $181.8 million by 2033 in the forecasted period of 2023-2033. The market is being driven by new technology development and the military industry's increasing need.

Market Drivers and Challenges



Asia-Pacific has the advantage of having the largest manpower and resources count over their rival regions, which enables them to put in more work in the research, development, and production end for their space-based edge computing market. Furthermore, with more launches planned to take place over the course of the coming years, the space-based edge computing market is expected to see a rise in demand for this region.



The majority of the space in the APAC region is dominated by India as it has a large number of companies out of other countries in the region, and so the space segment is dominated by it; hence the development and research in the space-based edge computing market are low as compared to others.







Market Introduction



With the introduction of Akamai's content delivery network (CDN) in the 1990s, edge computing came into being. The plan was to physically relocate nodes in order to provide stored media, such as images and videos, closer to the user. The first desktop computers were developed in the late 1970s, during which time major tech companies such as IBM, Intel, Microsoft, and Apple started to appear. This was made possible by the advancement of microprocessors and other micro-tech. The market for edge computing has expanded since then and is expected to do so in the future. The increasing need for moving data centers in space and for latency reduction in space has led to a rise in popularity for one aspect of edge computing: space-based edge computing.



At the moment, low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation development is a major global priority for numerous space agencies and commercial enterprises. The market for space-based edge computing would be driven by this. The development of cost-effective edge computing components through increased research and development efforts is another driver fueling the market for space-based edge computing.



Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by End User

Commercial

Defense

Civil Government

Segmentation 2: by Country

China

India

Japan

Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

AICRAFT

Spiral Blue

SkyServe

Analyst's Perspective on Asia-Pacific Space-based Edge Computing Market



The need for resilient operations across communication networks is on the rise. The satellite-enabled networks catering to commercial and military customers operate under dynamic environments, which get contested and degraded in random fashion owing to a multitude of factors. Edge computing as a capability enables end users to navigate through these network challenges and perform mission-critical operations. Similar edge computing capabilities at the satellite/upstream level also enable functionalities that help end users.



The demand for space-based edge computing capabilities across upstream and downstream segments is on the rise as a consequence, and this is resulting in new hardware and software capabilities being integrated into satellite-based communication networks across the value chain. It is imperative for the space and ICT market participants to better understand this emerging market to ensure they stand eligible to leverage the revenue opportunities that are expected to evolve as a consequence of the ongoing developments. The market developments, demand assessment, and opportunity overview are included in this study, which aims to enable decision-making with respect to space-based edge computing.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 63 Forecast Period 2023-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $23.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $181.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.7% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Key Topics Covered



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Global Space-based Edge Computing Market: Overview

1.1.2 Current and Emerging Technological Trends

1.1.2.1 Edge Computing With 5G

1.1.2.2 In-Orbit Data Centers

1.1.2.3 Edge Computing for Constellation Applications

1.1.2.4 Interplanetary Edge Computing

1.1.3 Edge-based Earth Observation Optimization

1.1.4 Emerging Small Satellite Constellations (0-600Kg): A Growth Opportunity for Space-based Edge Computing Solutions, 2023-2033

1.1.5 Ongoing and Upcoming Projects

1.1.5.1 ISS-HPE Spaceborne Computer

1.1.5.2 Space-based Data Centers

1.1.6 Pricing Analysis: Terrestrial vs. Cloud Computing vs. Edge Computing

1.1.7 Startups and Investment Scenarios

1.2 Value Chain Analysis



2 Asia-Pacific

2.1 Global Space-based Edge Computing Market (by Region)

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.1 Market

2.2.1.1 Key Manufacturers and Service Providers in Asia-Pacific

2.2.1.2 Business Drivers

2.2.1.3 Business Challenges

2.2.2 Application

2.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific Space-based Edge Computing Market (by End User)

2.2.3 Asia-Pacific (by Country)

2.2.3.1 China

2.2.3.1.1 Application

2.2.3.1.1.1 China Space-based Edge Computing Market (by End User)

2.2.3.2 Japan

2.2.3.2.1 Market

2.2.3.2.1.1 Key Manufacturers and Service Providers in Japan

2.2.3.2.2 Application

2.2.3.2.2.1 Japan Space-based Edge Computing Market (by End User)

2.2.3.3 India

2.2.3.3.1 Market

2.2.3.3.1.1 Key Manufacturers and Service Providers in India

2.2.3.3.2 Application

2.2.3.3.2.1 India Space-based Edge Computing Market (by End User)

2.2.3.4 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

2.2.3.4.1 Market

2.2.3.4.1.1 Key Manufacturers and Service Providers in Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

2.2.3.4.2 Application

2.2.3.4.2.1 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific Space-based Edge Computing Service Market (by End User)



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.2 AICRAFT

3.2.1 Company Overview

3.2.1.1 Role of AICRAFT in Asia-Pacific Space-based Edge Computing Market

3.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.2 Business Strategies

3.2.2.1 New Product Launch and Merger and Acquisition

3.2.3 Analyst View

3.3 Spiral Blue

3.3.1 Company Overview

3.3.1.1 Role of Spiral Blue in Asia-Pacific Space-based Edge Computing Market

3.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.3.2 Corporate Strategies

3.3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts

3.3.3 Analyst View

3.4 SkyServe

3.4.1 Company Overview

3.4.1.1 Role of SkyServe in Asia-Pacific Space-based Edge Computing Market

3.4.1.2 Service Portfolio

3.4.2 Corporate Strategies

3.4.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts

3.4.3 Analyst View



4 Research Methodology

4.1 Factors for Data Prediction and Modeling



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fz9ekh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment