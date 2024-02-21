Disposable Endoscopes Market Overview 2024-2028: Projected Market Size, Major Drivers And Leading Regions As Per The Business Research Company's Disposable Endoscopes Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the disposable endoscopes market, the disposable endoscopes industry has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by factors such as infection control, regulatory approvals, cost-efficiency, and the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures. According to recent market analysis, the disposable endoscopes market is set to expand from $1.62 billion in 2023 to $1.91 billion in 2024, registering a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%.



Forecasted Growth

Looking ahead, the disposable endoscopes market is poised for rapid expansion, with projections indicating a surge to $3.53 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.6%. This anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as improved global healthcare access, the rising trend of outpatient procedures, increased adoption of telemedicine and remote consultations, and various public health initiatives.

Key Trends

Major trends expected to shape the disposable endoscopes market in the forecast period include the emergence of specialized disposable endoscopes catering to specific medical procedures, advancements in imaging and visualization technologies, the growing emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly materials, and the integration of artificial intelligence into endoscopic procedures.

Drivers of Growth

The growth of the disposable endoscopes market is further propelled by the increasing number of surgical operations worldwide. Endoscopes enable surgeons to conduct procedures with minimal invasiveness, leading to reduced patient discomfort, shorter recovery periods, and enhanced surgical outcomes. For instance, statistics from the American Lung Association indicate a significant increase in surgical interventions for lung cancer patients, highlighting the growing role of endoscopic procedures in modern healthcare practices.

Market Players and Innovations

Key players in the disposable endoscopes market, including Medtronic PLC, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Boston Scientific Corporation, are focusing on innovation to maintain their competitive edge. For example, Ambu Inc. recently introduced the Ambu aScope 5 Broncho, a cutting-edge single-use bronchoscope designed to minimize the risk of cross-contamination and enhance patient safety. Similarly, ATL Technology's acquisition of BioVision Technologies underscores the industry's commitment to developing and manufacturing innovative single-use procedural devices.

Regional Insights

While North America led the disposable endoscopes market in 2023, significant growth opportunities are anticipated in other regions as well. As healthcare systems worldwide increasingly adopt disposable endoscopic solutions, regions such as Asia-Pacific are expected to witness rapid market expansion.

Segmentation

The disposable endoscopes market is segmented by product (gastroscopes, bronchoscopes, duodenoscopes, laryngoscopes, colonoscopes, ureteroscopes, and others), patient type (adult and pediatric), and end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers).

In conclusion, the Disposable Endoscopes Industry Anticipates Rapid Growth report provides valuable insights into the current market dynamics, emerging trends, and growth opportunities. Industry players can leverage this report to make informed decisions, identify untapped market segments, and develop strategies for sustainable growth in the evolving landscape of disposable endoscopy.

Disposable Endoscopes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the disposable endoscopes market size, disposable endoscopes market segments, disposable endoscopes market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

