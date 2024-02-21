Global Softgel Capsules Market Anticipates Robust Growth by 2030 with Evolving Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Demand

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Softgel Capsules Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type (Gelatin, and Non-gelatin), By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive, analysis-driven market report on the Global Softgel Capsules Market unveils insights into its size, share, and industry trends through the forecast period of 2023-2030. The report offers strategic guidance for stakeholders, businesses, and industry participants to understand the dynamics and future prospects of the softgel capsules landscape.

The forecast projects the market to reach an impressive $6.8 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.8%. Clearly, the softgel capsules market demonstrates strong growth potential, powered by increased consumer health consciousness and innovations in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications.

The year-on-year growth trend is further cemented by the burgeoning demand in high-population regions like Asia Pacific, which is expected to hold a substantial market share by leveraging factors such as expanding healthcare sectors, rising income levels, and favorable governmental initiatives.

Key Industry Developments:

The Asia Pacific market emerges as a powerhouse, with China, India, and Japan driving the regional surge.

emerges as a powerhouse, with China, India, and Japan driving the regional surge. Increased consumer preference for natural ingredient-based softgels poses an opportunity for the market expansion.

poses an opportunity for the market expansion. Pharmacies & drug stores sector dominates the distribution channels, affirming the importance of regulated selling points in the market landscape.

sector dominates the distribution channels, affirming the importance of regulated selling points in the market landscape. Gelatin-type softgel capsules lead in revenue share, underscoring its continued relevance and environmental sustainability.

Driving Factors and Market Dynamics:

The rise in the nutritional supplement demand, growing awareness of health and wellness, and technological advancements in softgel manufacturing are key factors stimulating market growth. The protective characteristics of softgels, paired with consumers' proactive approaches to wellness, are driving the trend towards enhanced bioavailability and increased ease of consumption.

Environmental Considerations:

Despite the positive growth projections, environmental concerns related to the gelatin production process—predominantly from livestock farming—and its substantial ecological footprint pose challenges that the industry must reconcile with. Innovations and environmental stewardship will play vital roles in addressing these concerns and facilitating sustainable industry growth.

Segmental Insights:

The market is segmented by type into gelatin and non-gelatin capsules, with gelatin types gaining a significant revenue share due to their customization capabilities and green profile. The application spectrum encompasses pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals & dietary supplements, and cosmetics, with pharmaceutical applications recording remarkable growth, thanks to the enhanced efficacy and extended shelf life afforded by softgel encapsulation.

Regional Market Performance:

Numerously available in a range of health-related products, North America secures the top spot in market revenue contribution. This is attributed to the diverse consumer base in the region, coupled with a heightened demand for quality and protective packaging of health supplements. The recognition of softgel capsules as an ideal medium for sensitive ingredients adds to their widespread acceptance in North America's health-conscious landscape.

