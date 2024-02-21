European Precision Optics Market Analysis 2022-2031 Featuring Profiles of ZEISS International, Solaris Optics, WayRay, and Zuend Group

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Precision Optics Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe precision optics market (excluding U.K.) is projected to reach $ 10.59 billion by 2031 from $ 4.36 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.36% during the forecast period 2022-2031. The surge in demand for precision optical components in consumer electronics and biomedical devices stands out as a key catalyst propelling the precision optics market in Europe. This heightened demand specifically encompasses precision optical elements like lenses, mirrors, windows, and filters.

Market Drivers and Challenges



The increasing sales of smart household appliances in Europe are expected to create rising demand for precision optical components in the coming years and contribute to the growth of the precision optics market.



The unpredictable change in the precision optical component prices is creating difficulty for the companies in the region to plan their expenditure and income, which may hinder the growth of the precision optics market in the short run.



Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by End User

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Semiconductor

Automotive

Biomedical

Manufacturing

Others

Segmentation 2: by Component

Transmissive Filters Prisms Lenses Windows Polarizers Beamsplitters Others

Reflective Mirrors Retroreflectors Others



Segmentation 3: by Country

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest-of-Europe (RoE)

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysing the company's coverage, product portfolio, its market penetration.



Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

ZEISS International

Solaris Optics

WayRay AG

Zuend Group

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2022-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $10.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Europe

Key Topics Covered



