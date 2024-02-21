Vaccine Adjuvants Market Global Industry Analysis 2018-2028: Expanding Human Vaccine Adjuvants Segment and Rising Infectious Disease Threats Propel Market Advancements

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaccine Adjuvants Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market has witnessed a remarkable surge in growth, attributed to the pressing need for enhanced vaccination efficacy amid rising infectious disease threats. Valued at USD 0.72 billion in 2022, the market anticipates robust expansion projecting a 6.56% CAGR through 2028. This notable growth trajectory signals a surge in demand for vaccine adjuvants critical for developing stronger, longer-lasting immune responses and ensuring global public health security.

In response to the escalating threats posed by emerging diseases such as the H1N1 influenza, Zika virus, and the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of vaccine adjuvants has risen to the forefront. These additives, which augment the immune response to vaccines, have become pivotal in the rapid development and deployment of vaccines, ensuring broader coverage and protection.

North America Dominates the Vaccine Adjuvants Landscape as Regulatory Excellence Encourages Market Confidence

The North American region secures its position as a leading contributor to the Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market, aided by the presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure, major pharmaceutical entities, and stringent evaluation processes. These factors, coupled with active engagement in research and innovation, have bolstered both the production and adoption of adjuvanted vaccines within the region.

Human Vaccine Adjuvants and Commercial Applications Lead Market Segments

Within the market, the Human Vaccine Adjuvants segment and Commercial Applications have emerged as dominant forces, driven by a growing global populace and an intensifying public health focus on human vaccination programs. As the world grapples with the importance of immunization, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the infusion of adjuvants into vaccination efforts has taken center stage in safeguarding communal health.

All-encompassing Insights and Competitive Landscape Propel Market Understanding

The comprehensive analysis of the Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market encompasses various product types such as adjuvant emulsions, pathogen components, and particulate adjuvants, among others. With a detailed examination of market dynamics, the report offers critical insights into driving factors, challenges, trends, and offers a competitive landscape that underscores the principal entities at the forefront of market innovation.

Segmental Highlights:

Product Categories: Adjuvant Emulsions, Pathogen Components, Saponin-Based Adjuvants, Particulate Adjuvants, Other Adjuvants

Market Segments: Human Vaccine Adjuvants, Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants

Applications: Research and Commercial Applications

Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa

The findings reveal an invaluable perspective on the future of the vaccine adjuvants market, serving as a bellwether for stakeholders and industry participants eager to understand the shifting landscape of global vaccine efforts.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $0.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Dynavax Technologies

Croda International Plc

Gsk Plc

Novavax

Spi Pharma (A Subsidiary of Associated British Foods Plc)

Agenus Inc.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Aurorium (Formerly Vertellus)

Merck Kgaa

Vaxine Pty Ltd





