SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. - RAPT

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. ("RAPT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RAPT).



The investigation concerns whether RAPT and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 20, 2024, RAPT issued a press release “announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has verbally notified the company that a clinical hold has been placed on the company’s Phase 2b trial of zelnecirnon (RPT193) in atopic dermatitis and its Phase 2a trial in asthma” and that “[t]he company expects to receive a formal clinical hold letter from the FDA.” RAPT stated that “[t]he clinical hold determination was based on a serious adverse event of liver failure in one patient in the atopic dermatitis trial, the cause of which is currently unknown but which has been characterized as potentially related to zelnecirnon” and that “[d]osing of zelnecirnon has been halted in both clinical trials, as has enrollment of new trial participants.”

On this news, RAPT’s stock price fell $5.08 per share, or 10.8%, to close at $41.97 per share on February 20, 2024.

