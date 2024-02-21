Ensurge Micropower ASA - Disclosure of Large Shareholdings

This disclosure is sent on behalf of a certain large shareholder in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company").

Reference is made to the announcement by the Company on 20 February 2024 regarding a successful private placement of 233,468,885 new shares in the Company (the "Private Placement").

Andreas Holding AS discloses the following information pursuant to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Securities Trading Act Regulations:

Andreas Holding AS owns 123,000,000 shares, which represents 5.00% of the Company's total number of outstanding shares as of today. Upon issuance of the new shares in the Private Placement, Andreas Holding AS will own the same number of shares, which, at the time of issuance of the new shares, will represent 4.56% of the Company’s total number of outstanding shares.

The disclosure obligation was triggered by Andreas Holding AS crossing below the 5% threshold of total number of voting rights and shares in Ensurge Micropower ASA.