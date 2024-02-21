JATAI International Creating an Impact on the Beauty and Grooming Industry for 75 Years and Counting

Buena Park, California, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JATAI International, located in Buena Park, California, has been an ambassador of innovation and quality in the beauty and hair industry for almost 75 years now. From its humble beginnings as a liaison office between Japan and the United States post-World War II to its current status as a leader in providing top-tier tools and education, this minority-owned, family-run business has left a deep-rooted mark on the industry.

The company’s history begins with its founder, Mr. Fred Wada, whose vision and dedication to become an intermediary between America and Japan during a time of healing and rebuilding. Through his efforts, including bringing the Japanese swimming team to participate in the U.S. national championships and his involvement with the Tokyo Olympic Committee, Mr. Wada laid the foundation for what would become JATAI’s legacy of fostering international commerce and cooperation.

Under the leadership of Mr. Kay Obayashi, JATAI transitioned into the import business, importing high-quality hair-cutting razors and blades from esteemed manufacturers such as Feather Safety Razor Co. Ltd. This decision marked the beginning of a long-standing partnership that continues to this day, with JATAI International serving as the exclusive distributor of Feather’s beauty and barber products in North America.

Throughout its history, JATAI International has remained at the forefront of innovation, introducing groundbreaking products such as the Feather Styling Razor with a patented blade guard. This revolutionary razor not only changed the way hair styling was approached but also expanded the creative possibilities for stylists, setting a new standard of excellence in the industry.

From the abovementioned revolutionary Feather Styling Razor with patented blade guard to the extensive line of Seki Edge grooming kits like Seki Edge Craftsman Luxury 2-Piece Grooming Kit and Seki Edge Stainless Steel Fingernail Clipper (SS-106). JATAI International's products have consistently pushed the boundaries of what's possible in the industry. Seki Edge, a line of highly refined and ergonomically designed personal care grooming products produced by Green Bell LTD in Japan, offers a high-value, cutting-edge collection of world-class implements made by the finest craftsmen. From nail clippers to grooming kits, Seki Edge products merge modern technology with traditional hand craftsmanship to deliver exceptional results.

Fuji Paper, manufactured in Japan and distributed by JATAI International, offers hair professionals a superior alternative for texture and color processing services. With 400% more saturation than ordinary endpapers, Fuji Paper ensures hassle-free, balanced results every time. And thanks to its tear-resistant, biodegradable design, it's not only gentle on the hair but also on the environment - a testament to JATAI International's commitment to sustainability.

In addition to its commitment to product innovation, JATAI International has also prioritized education through its JATAI Academy. The academy offers stylists and barbers access to extensive online resources, including educational videos, artistic showcases, and trend updates. By empowering professionals with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed, JATAI International continues to shape the future of the industry.

Vanessa Wada, Vice President of JATAI International, emphasizes “At JATAI International, we take pride in our commitment to customer service as well as providing top-notch education through our academy,” says Ms. Wada. “We believe that by empowering professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed, we can help them grow their businesses and become better versions of themselves in their profession.”

Looking ahead, JATAI International remains committed to dominating and expanding its offerings across various categories, including razor handles, blades, shears, grooming tools, and more. With a focus on maintaining exceptional customer service and growing brand recognition, the company aims to reach more customers through social media, its academy, and other marketing efforts.

Reflecting on the company’s journey, Vanessa Wada expresses pride in reaching this significant milestone. “I’m so proud to be a part of JATAI’s 75th year as a company," says Ms. Wada. “Providing top-tier innovative tools to the beauty and barber industry, as well as the personal care category, has been rewarding. It feels good to be able to make a lasting positive difference in people’s careers and lives. The future is bright!”

