Top influencer keynotes, transformative tech insights and AI innovators converge to elevate the accounting profession at RightNOW 2024

HUDSON, N.H., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rightworks will set the stage for accounting and tax professionals to learn actionable insights, innovative strategies and best practices that modernize firm operations and fuel thriving businesses at RightNOW 2024. The event will feature an exceptional lineup of thought leaders, explore best practices for growing technologies like AI and cloud adoption, offer focused learning tracks, and establish a forum for accounting and tax professionals to build a strong peer network.

“Identifying and implementing the ideal security, data, technology and AI strategies will prime accounting firms for success in 2024 and beyond,” said Joel Hughes, CEO of Rightworks. “RightNOW was created to bring together leading experts and the latest insights in one place to ignite transformative conversations that drive innovation and help propel the accounting profession forward.”

ABC’s Shark Tank Kevin O’Leary and Dr. Radhika Dirks, one of Forbes’ 30 Women in AI to Watch, to deliver keynotes

A recent nationwide Rightworks survey1 found that cultivating peer discussion is crucial for accountants making technology decisions, especially in a profession that seeks more education on the benefits of implementing key technologies. As evolving software and AI change the tech infrastructure of the world, RightNOW will host inspiring keynotes to demystify their applications in the accounting profession.

Serial entrepreneur and bestselling author Kevin O’Leary will deliver the opening keynote, “Understanding and thriving in an uncertain world” to help firm owners navigate the changes that come with implementing new technology and modernizing their firms. On day two, Dr. Radhika Dirks will deliver a clear-eyed perspective to help leaders answer questions, strategize, and gain an edge for the future in her keynote, “The Age of AI: what's in store for the accounting profession (and you!).”

RightNOW’s three-day agenda will feature engaging speaker panels and in-depth breakout sessions, including:

Accounting 2024: Rise of the connected

Fireside chat: Insights and opinions from modern firm leaders

Creating an IRS WISP to secure your firm: Tech expertise not required

The state of accounting firm M&A: Do’s and don’ts buyers and sellers must know

The rise of private equity in accounting

Transforming a CAAS practice

The Modern Firm: Yesterday, today and tomorrow

Igniting innovation: A strategic guide to AI adoption and Spark

RightNOW will run May 14-16, 2024, at The Fairmont in Austin, Texas. Early-bird discount pricing is available through February 29. Attendees are eligible to receive up to 12 CPE credits. Visit the RightNOW page to learn more about the event.

1Rightworks fielded a survey in September 2023 among 493 decision makers and influencers at accounting/tax/bookkeeping firms nationwide to measure usage and attitudes around technology in their firms.

