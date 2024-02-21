Angelika Film Center Celebrates 120,000 Film Aficionados in Membership Program

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angelika Film Center, a movie theater circuit devoted to exhibiting independent, international and arthouse films, affiliates of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), are pleased to announce that their membership program, which launched in May 2022, has surpassed 120,000 members. The program is expected to maintain steady growth in 2024.

This achievement contributes to consolidating Angelika Film Center’s spot as one of the main propellers for independent cinema worldwide. The Angelika Membership is a complimentary loyalty program for filmgoers that provides access to exclusive savings, experiences, and extras. Members of the program earn points for every dollar spent, get access to half-price tickets on their Half Price Tuesdays, exclusive invitations to monthly complimentary Surprise Screenings, receive 10% off online Food & Drink orders, get complimentary popcorn on birthdays, and many other perks.

The Angelika Membership has been growing consistently since it was first launched. Now that it has achieved over 120,000 members, Angelika Film Center is excited to watch this continued growth while helping spread a love for independent and international films.

In addition to the membership growth now surpassing 120,000, Angelika Film Center has plenty in store for 2024. The focus is on Signature Programming as well as launching a brand new ‘An Evening With’ series at its Cinema 123 location in New York City. The Village East location in New York City will continue the popular 35mm series as well.

The other Angelika locations will continue the ever-popular Black & White Series, Angelika Classics Series, Musical Mondays series, and other exciting events.

The Angelika Film Center includes the following locations in its family of theaters:



Angelika Film Center & Cafe in New York City - opened in September 1989;

Angelika Dallas at Mockingbird Station in Dallas, Texas - opened August 2001;

Angelika Plano at the Shops at Legacy in Plano, Texas - opened June 2004;

Angelika Mosaic in Fairfax, VA - opened September 2012;

Angelika Pop-Up at Union Market in Washington DC - opened June 2014;

Angelika Carmel Mountain in San Diego, CA - opened October 2015;

Angelika Cinema 123 - opened 1962, joined Angelika March 2021;

Angelika Village East - opened 1926, joined Angelika March 2021;

Angelika Tower Theatre in Sacramento, CA - opened 1938, joined Angelika March 2021;

Angelika State Cinema in Hobart, Tasmania - joined Angelika in 2019;

and Angelika Film Centre at South/City/SQ in Woolloongabba, Australia which opened in August 2023, marking its first international location.

Film lovers can also enjoy the Angelika Film Center experience digitally throughout the US, with the curated streaming platform, Angelika Anywhere. Launched during cinema closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Angelika Anywhere brings curated programming to cinephiles everywhere. The platform is a subscription-free model allowing users to buy or rent films from a selection of over 500 hand-selected titles from the Angelika’s programming team.

Those who are interested in joining the Angelika Membership and making history as one of over 100,000 members can easily sign up online by visiting angelikablog.com/membership. It is open to all U.S. residents who are at least 18 years of age.

About Angelika Film Center

Angelika Film Center is a chain of movie theaters that specializes in showing films that are international, independent, or arthouse in nature. Theater locations can be found in New York City, Washington, D.C., California, Texas, Virginia, and California in the United States as well as an international location in Australia.

To learn more, visit the Angelika Film Center App and website at www.AngelikaFilmCenter.com. Follow them on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaged in the development, ownership and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The family of Reading brands includes cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, and the State Cinema in Tasmania; live theaters operated by Liberty Theatres in New York City; and signature property developments, including Newmarket Village, Cannon Park, and The Belmont Common in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand, and 44 Union Square in New York City.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained at the Company’s website at ReadingRDI.com.





