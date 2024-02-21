THE MOST ADVANCED HYDROGEN (H2) (HHO) REACTOR IN GREEN ENERGY TECHNOLOGY

Wall Township, NJ, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coates International, Ltd. is now preparing for tests on its latest natural gas and hydrogen (H 2 ) (HHO) CSRV 250 KW Electric Power Generator and Hydrogen (H 2 ) (HHO) reactor.

Company President and CEO, Mr. George J. Coates EE ME, commented “People involved in the testing are so excited that they are not paying attention to the press releases.” On one of the hydrogen + diesel 250KW tests the following results were produced: a one-hour test under a load of 225 KW, 319 Amps, 1800 RPM, fuel consumption of diesel 43.1%, hydrogen (H 2 ) (HHO) 54.9%. The Coates Hydrogen (H 2 ) (HHO) Reactor energy used 2.5% = 2.5 KW, reactor temperature 120°F, engine temperature 152°F, exhaust temperature 700°F.

Emissions:

CO 0.00

CO 2 6.3

O 2 13.2

NOX .03850

HC .0009

One-hour run test 7.5 gallons of diesel, 54.9% hydrogen, for a savings in diesel fuel of 10.5 gallons. This was only one of a number of one-hour tests that showed great results.

A standard Cummins 250KW diesel electric power generator consumes 18 gallons of diesel fuel per hour. These independent tests show major savings in fuel consumption. The Coates Hydrogen (H 2 ) (HHO) Advanced Reactors can be adopted to ships, boats, large trucks, busses, existing generator sub stations, and assist the charging stations for electric power vehicles.

