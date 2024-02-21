Steeped Coffee Announces Investment Opportunity Open to the General Public

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steeped Coffee, the Certified B Corp revolutionizing coffee with its sustainable, single-serve brewing method, partners with Republic for a public investment opportunity . This crowdfunding round enables aficionados and investors alike to contribute to Steeped's growth.



Steeped merges ultra-premium taste and sustainability, offering a convenient, machine-free brewing experience with its award-winning Steeped™ Brew Bags. This initiative aims to disrupt the 60 billion single-use pods and capsules market, providing an eco-friendly alternative.

Steeped's mission focuses on accessibility, eliminating the need for bulky machines, and reducing single-use plastics. With a double bottom line prioritizing people over profits, Steeped embodies the principles of a Certified B Corp and Public Benefit Corporation.

After a historic 2022 campaign, raising over $5M in less than 48 hours, Steeped has been preparing for expansion. The company's strategic advancements aim to leverage this crowdfunding for sales and marketing, propelling Steeped towards its planned Series A round in late 2024.

Steeped's growth is evident, with a significant presence in the coffee industry, partnerships with over 400 top roasters, and national accolades for its brewing method and sustainability efforts. This campaign invites the community to support Steeped's mission to make specialty coffee universally accessible.

Join Us

You are invited to learn more about Steeped Coffee's investment opportunity and how you can be a part of its growth story. Visit republic.com/steeped for more information on how to invest and help Steeped redefine the single-serve coffee industry. Together, let's brew a better future.

About Steeped Coffee:

Based in Santa Cruz, California, Steeped is dedicated to crafting accessible, high-quality coffee. Through its proprietary platform and commitment to sustainability, Steeped sets a new standard in single-serve coffee. For more information, visit steepedcoffee.com.

Media contact: For additional information, samples, interviews, and/or photos, please contact Vicki Jakubovic, (973) 519-8926, press@steepedcoffee.com .

STEEPED IMAGES: Campaign | At Work | Product | Founder | Logo

About Republic

Republic is a global financial technology firm at the frontier of democratizing access to the private markets. Republic operates several distinct business lines including a retail investment platform. Republic’s global platform has supported over 1,300 companies and has over 2.5M users across 100 countries. Republic is backed by dozens of leading investment firms and financial institutions, and its affiliated entities have co-invested with the best names in venture and private equity. For additional information, visit republic.com.



