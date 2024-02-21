RadarFirst and ServiceNow Collaborate to Help Automate Privacy Incident Risk Assessments for Rapid Insight on Regulatory Notification Obligations

PORTLAND, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadarFirst announced today the ServiceNow Privacy Case Management integration with Radar® Privacy to help automate privacy incident risk assessments to provide customers rapid insight on their potential regulatory notification obligations. The integration, now available in the ServiceNow Store , allows customers to access a full-spectrum privacy incident response and management solution.



Evolving regulations make it challenging to maintain customer trust. With the integration within ServiceNow Privacy Management, Radar® Privacy offers workflows to assist in assessing privacy incidents and breach notification decision-making which helps customers more efficiently respond to incidents and comply with shifting regulatory requirements.

The solution streamlines incident response by connecting security, IT, privacy, compliance, and legal teams responding to incidents involving personal information. Digital transformation of privacy processes helps customers meet various regulatory obligations which often have stringent data privacy requirements and short reporting notification timelines.

Don India, RadarFirst CEO, expressed excitement about expanding the relationship with ServiceNow, “Our collaboration integrates Radar® Privacy, the best-in-class privacy decision intelligence solution, into ServiceNow Privacy Management. This collaboration provides organizations with a solution to help navigate evolving regulations, build trust, and fortify commitments to privacy in an increasingly digital world,” he said.

“ServiceNow is committed to effective privacy risk mitigation and global regulatory compliance through ServiceNow Privacy Management and the new Privacy Case Management capability,” said Aneesh Bhatnagar, head of risk products at ServiceNow. “We are excited to collaborate with RadarFirst to give our customers rapid risk assessment of data breaches and the time-bound obligation to notify various regulators all within the Now Platform.”





About RadarFirst

RadarFirst offers SaaS solutions to automate intelligent decisions and simplify obligation decision-making as mandated by new and evolving privacy and compliance regulations. The patented Radar® Privacy product is trusted by enterprises and organizations to automate privacy incident management for consistent, documented breach notification decisions. Learn more at www.radarfirst.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7991c3dd-81cc-4804-8f44-6d2c0987c0be