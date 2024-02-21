Wee Watch Celebrates 40 Years of Delivering Childcare in Ontario with a $40,000 donation

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wee Watch, Ontario's largest network of licensed home childcare agencies, is thrilled to announce its 40th anniversary of providing high-quality, childcare to families across the province. Established in 1984, Wee Watch has been the choice of parents and providers for quality childcare, setting the standard for excellence in the hundreds of communities they serve.



Over the past four decades, Wee Watch has played a pivotal role in shaping the lives of thousands of children and supporting parents in achieving work/life balance. Access to quality childcare is one of the largest contributors to peace of mind for parents when they are at work. Providing employment opportunities for thousands of women has also been a point of pride within the organization.

From its humble beginnings, Wee Watch has grown to be the largest network of licensed home childcare agencies in Ontario. With 44 licensed agencies, Wee Watch has 1300 childcare providers delivering home care to 6200 children each day.

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate 40 years of commitment to the well-being and development of children in Ontario. It's a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our providers, staff, and the families we've had the privilege to serve," said Terry Fullerton, Founder and President at Wee Watch.

Wee Watch's success can be attributed to its innovative approach to childcare, focusing on creating a nurturing and educational environment within the familiarity of a home setting. Their proprietary Wee Learn curriculum and enhanced safety protocols sets them apart from others in the sector.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Wee Watch plans to host a series of events and activities throughout the year to express gratitude to the families, childcare providers, and staff who have been integral to its success. The organization also aims to give back to the communities it serves through various philanthropic initiatives, including a cumulative $40,000 donation to various children’s and women's charities.

"Wee Watch's 40th anniversary is not just a milestone for us but a celebration of the lives we have touched and the families we have supported. We are excited about the future and remain committed to providing the highest standard of care and education for many more years to come," added Fullerton.

About Wee Watch: Wee Watch is Ontario's premier licensed home childcare organization, dedicated to providing high-quality childcare services for over 40 years. With a focus on individualized care and early childhood education, Wee Watch has become a leader in the industry, setting the standard for excellence in home-based childcare.

For media inquiries, please contact: Nicole Pegler | Wee Watch | nicole@weewatch.com | weewatch.com

Or visit our Press and Media page - https://weewatch.com/pressmedia/