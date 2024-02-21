3D Systems Introduces Industry’s First Multi-material, One-piece Jetted Denture Solution

Unique dental materials enable production of superior monolithic dentures, combining beautiful aesthetics with outstanding performance, yielding a market-leading denture solution



Distinctive break-resistance ensures long product life, meeting a critical patient requirement

New denture product family dramatically expands company’s addressable dental market, with denture demand estimated to exceed $2 billion by 2028

Glidewell, the world’s largest dental lab, plans to implement 3D Systems’ new denture solution in 2024

ROCK HILL, S.C., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) introduced a first-to-market solution for jetted, monolithic (one-piece) dentures that utilizes multiple materials to deliver a durable, long-wear, aesthetically beautiful prosthetic to the patient. This is enabled by the formulation of bespoke materials for both teeth and gums. These unique materials deliver the desired combination of aesthetics, wear- and stain-resistance in the teeth, with exceptional break resistance (toughness and strength) in the gums. This combination results in a denture product that is superior to all other currently available, monolithic, jetted denture solutions. When these materials are used as part of 3D Systems’ complete workflow solution comprising materials, jetted 3D printing technology, software, and services, high-volume dental laboratories can more efficiently deliver dentures with improved performance and aesthetics, resulting in a superior patient experience.

3D Systems’ materials scientists developed NextDent® Jet Denture Teeth and NextDent® Jet Denture Base — the former uniquely formulated to mimic tooth rigidity and aesthetics, and the latter to absorb impact. When these materials are used as part of the company’s monolithic jetted denture solution, dental labs are able to produce dentures with exceptional performance, including high break resistance, a particularly important customer need. Additionally, the speed of 3D Systems’ jetting technology combined with monolithic denture printing accelerates total production rates in order to significantly reduce time to completion resulting in expedited delivery to the prosthodontist and patient.

In recent months 3D Systems previewed this solution to select customers including Glidewell, the world’s largest producer of restorative dental devices. Stephenie Goddard, CEO, Glidewell shared, “Glidewell prides itself on being on the forefront of technology, and continually bringing innovation to the dental community. Therefore, we need to collaborate with solution providers who share our vision for the power of transformative innovation. As a long-time 3D Systems customer, Glidewell continues to be impressed by the company’s leadership in digital dentistry. The capabilities presented by the new jetted denture solution are unmatched in the industry. The combination of 3D Systems’ high-speed printing technology and its unique materials deliver dentures with superior durability and aesthetics. I’m looking forward to our implementation of this solution later this year, and the benefits it will deliver not only for our business but for our customers and their patients.”

“With each innovation to our digital dentistry portfolio, 3D Systems has been able to help our customers transform the devices they deliver, and how clinicians deliver patient care,” said Chuck Stapleton, vice president & general manager, dental, 3D Systems. “As we announce our jetted denture solution today, I’m proud that we are once again delivering a truly unique offering to the market. We’ve combined innovation in materials and 3D printing, with software, post-processing, and applications expertise into our monolithic jetted denture solution, designed for high-volume production with unparalleled accuracy, repeatability, and lower total cost of operation. I look forward to seeing this solution change the trajectory of denture production, not only over the coming months but in the years to follow.”

The company anticipates 510(k) clearance from the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its solution in the second half of 2024.

The adoption of 3D printing to produce prosthodontics continues to accelerate, driven by benefits to both manufacturers and patients alike. According to 360 Research Reports, the global 3D Printed Dentures market size was estimated to be more than $1 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach more than $2 billion by 2028. With 3D Systems’ digital dentistry solutions including its solution for the production of monolithic dentures, dental laboratories and clinics are able to produce dental devices at dramatically increased speed, while reducing material waste and capital equipment expenditures. Patients also experience significant benefits, through reductions in the time it takes to receive their prosthodontics, as well as the number of required office visits.

3D Systems will showcase its new monolithic denture product line along with the breadth of applications addressed by its digital dentistry solution portfolio at LMT Lab Day, to be held February 22-24, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago (Illinois). Attendees are invited to visit the company’s booth (A-43, B-42, East Exhibit Hall) to learn more about how 3D Systems’ portfolio of entry-level dental 3D printers, mid- and large-platform 3D printers, rapidly scalable workflows and growing range of validated NextDent materials can help expand labs and clinics. Additionally, the company will highlight how it has validated the NextDent materials portfolio to perform across a wide selection of the industry's most trusted 3D printers. Attendees are also invited to participate in 3D Systems’ seminars to be held in the Comiskey Room, West Tower, Bronze Level. For more information, please visit the company’s website.

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .

