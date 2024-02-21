Myriad Genetics to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 27, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. , (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, will hold its fourth quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 4:30p.m. EST. The company’s quarterly earnings will be released the same day after the market closes.



During the call, Myriad management will provide a financial overview and business update of the company’s performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. Revenue and earnings guidance for 2024 will also be shared.

A live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on Myriad’s Investor Relations website at investor.myriad.com. To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register here. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call. Following the conference call, an archived webcast of the call will be available at investor.myriad.com.

March Investor Conferences

Management will also be participating in the following investor conferences:

The 45th Annual Raymond James & Associates Institutional Investors Conference with a presentation from Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO, and Scott Leffler, chief financial officer, on March 4, 2024, at 4:35pm EST.

The 44th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference with a fireside chat featuring Sam Raha, chief operating officer, and Ben Wheeler, chief financial officer – operations, on March 5, 2024, at 12:50pm EST.

A live and archived webcast of both presentations can be viewed in the investor relations section of Myriad’s website at investor.myriad.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Investor Contact

Matt Scalo

(801) 584-3532

IR@myriad.com

Media Contact

Glenn Farrell

(385) 318-3718

PR@myriad.com