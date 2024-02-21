Lantronix Announces Percepxion™, Its New Cloud Software Platform for IoT Devices

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of compute and connectivity IoT solutions, today announced Percepxion™, its new Cloud IoT Edge Solutions platform. Percepxion is pre-configured into Lantronix’s award-winning IoT gateways, routers, trackers and switches to provide secure, comprehensive device lifecycle management. The Percepxion platform efficiently scales edge deployments from regional to global and is managed through an intuitive single pane of glass.



“The Percepxion platform provides our customers with an easy-to-deploy IoT solution that comes pre-configured on our connect and compute products,” said Jacques Issa, vice president of Marketing at Lantronix Inc. “Percepxion’s multi-tenant feature enables a B2B solution, generating incremental revenue streams for our end customers.”

Remote installation of Lantronix devices includes zero-touch automated provisioning managed through Percepxion. Site-required firmware, configuration and certificates are remotely loaded to ensure secure data communication and compliant devices. It is ideal for critical infrastructure management, fleet management, smart cities and other end-to-end IoT edge solutions.

Key Percepxion features include:

Robust Security. Percepxion simplifies software updates for maintaining robust device cybersecurity. The cloud platform complies with complex security requirements from corporate security offices for devices, data access and users, ensuring integrity and confidentiality across entire solutions.

Percepxion enables real-time remote access for diagnosing and troubleshooting as well as over-the-air updates with select grouping and automated monitoring that generate alerts and notifications to minimize system downtime. Powerful Data Integration and Analysis. Percepxion’s custom dashboards provide on-demand visibility of device telemetry data. Trend analysis provides edge insights to improve efficiency and create predictive maintenance applications. Enterprise use cases can access data using Percepxion API services for headless operation.



Percepxion's holistic approach to IoT edge solutions accelerates time to revenue by simplifying edge management and maintenance while providing customers with assistance and long-term assurance.

The Percepxion Service for Lantronix Devices

Delivered as a service, the Percepxion multi-tenant cloud platform provides businesses with comprehensive device lifecycle management through Web and mobile apps. It is offered with bundled Level Technical Support, limited warranty and other optional services

To learn more about Percepxion and review the 60-day free trial offer, visit https://www.lantronix.com/percepxion/.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth industries including Smart Cities, Automotive and Enterprise. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to achieve success in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT Stack. Lantronix’s leading-edge solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

