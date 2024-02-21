Root, Inc. Announces 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced financial results for the quarter and year end December 31, 2023. Root’s fourth quarter and full year financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the shareholder letter posted to the company’s investor relations website at ir.joinroot.com .



Root will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss the results and provide an update on company operations this evening, Wednesday, February 21, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the News & Events section of Root’s Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com .

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Date: February 21, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 660-6392

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (929) 203-0899

Conference ID: 3641459

Webcast: https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be made available for on-demand viewing after the call on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at ir.joinroot.com .

