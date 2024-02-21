StoneCo Ltd. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on March 18th, 2024

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE, B3: STOC31) (“Stone”) today announces that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results on Monday, March 18 th , 2024 at 5:00pm ET (6:00pm BRT) . A press release with fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the Zoom webinar (ID: 835 5588 9011 | Password: 819157). You can also access the meeting over the phone by dialing +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 from the U.S. Callers from Brazil can dial +55 21 3958 7888. Callers from the UK can dial +44 330 088 5830. The call will also be webcast live and a replay will be available a few hours after the call concludes. The live webcast and replay will be available on Stone’s investor relations website at https://investors.stone.co/.

The Company also hereby informs that it will initiate its Quiet Period related to its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on February 26th, 2024.

About Stone

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology and software solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels and help them grow their businesses.

Contact:

Investor Relations

investors@stone.co