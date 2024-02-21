ATN Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results; Provides 2024 Outlook

“First-to-Fiber” and “Glass & SteelTM” Strategies Drive Year-Over-Year Growth



Fourth-quarter revenues grew 4% to $199.0 million

Full-year revenues grew 5% to $762.2 million

Total high-speed broadband subscribers increased by 20%

Broadband homes passed by high-speed data services expanded by 33%

Capital expenditures for the full year were $163.3 million (net of $32.9 million reimbursements)





Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA1 Supported by Subscriber and Revenue Growth

Fourth quarter operating income decreased 30% to $3.3 million

Full year operating income increased 66% to $13.2 million

Fourth quarter net loss was $(5.8) million, or a $(0.46) loss per share, including restructuring expenses of $6.6 million

Full-year net loss was $(14.5) million, or $(1.25) per share, including restructuring expenses of $11.2 million

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 13% to $51.0 million

Full-year Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 10% to $189.5 million





Provides 2024 Outlook2

Revenue for the full year 2024 is expected to be in the range of $750 to $770 million, excluding construction revenue

Adjusted EBITDA 2 for the full year 2024 is expected to be in the range of $200 to $208 million

Capital expenditures for the full year 2024 are expected to be in the range of $110 to $120 million (net of reimbursements)

Net Debt Ratio3 is expected to be the range of 2.25x to 2.40x exiting 2024





BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Remarks by Brad Martin, ATN Chief Executive Officer

“The fourth quarter capped off a strong year for ATN as our First-to-Fiber and Glass & Steel™ investment strategies and ongoing focus on margin improvement yielded subscriber and revenue growth and profitability expansion.

“For both the quarter and the year, we generated single-digit revenue growth, while delivering a double-digit increase of Adjusted EBITDA. We also demonstrated continued growth across key operating metrics when compared with the fourth quarter of 2022, including the addition of 20% more high-speed capable broadband subscribers and 33% more broadband homes passed by high-speed data services in Q4. Since launching our strategy at the start of 2022, we have now increased high-speed capable broadband subscribers by 39%, nearly doubled the broadband homes passed by high-speed data services and expanded our fiber network reach by nearly 30%.

“Our International Telecom segment performance was highlighted by strong high-speed data subscriber growth, which drove increased fixed broadband revenues in the quarter. We remain optimistic about the growth and cash flow expansion opportunities across these markets as we continue to benefit from network and operating investments, attractive market tailwinds and our unique value proposition. Domestically, we delivered significant increases in broadband homes passed by high-speed data, as we made notable progress with several operational goals. These advancements included expanding our middle and last mile fiber networks along with increasing the capacity and reach of our next generation fixed wireless network.

“We believe that the investments we have made, which have expanded the reach and capabilities of our high-speed network, provide a solid foundation for sustainable value-creation in the years ahead. As we enter the final year of our three-year investment cycle, we are taking actions to position ATN to realize the full benefits of our investments going forward. This includes plans to reduce internally funded capital expenditures and augment network expansion with available grant funding while advancing margin improvement initiatives. In 2024, we expect to continue to grow our customer base, expand operating margins, increase EBITDA and improve cash flow generation.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Consolidated revenues were $199.0 million, up 4% versus $192.0 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase primarily reflects higher fixed and other revenues, partially offset by lower legacy wholesale roaming and consumer mobile revenue as those services were de-emphasized in the US Telecom Segment. Full-year revenues for 2023 increased 5% to $762.2 million, from $725.7 million in full year 2022.

Operating income was $3.3 million in the fourth quarter versus $4.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to $6.6 million in restructuring expenses and a $1.3 million net loss on the disposition of assets and changes in contingent consideration partially offset by the impact of the previously mentioned revenue increases. Full-year operating income for 2023 was $13.2 million, up from $7.9 million in the prior year.

Net loss attributable to ATN stockholders in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $(5.8) million, or a loss of $(0.46) per share, which included the $6.6 million in restructuring expenses. This compared with a net loss attributable to ATN stockholders of $(1.4) million, or $(0.18) loss per share, in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in net income also was affected by a $4.7 million increase in interest expense. Full year 2023 net loss was $(14.5) million, or a loss of $(1.25) per share compared to a net loss of $(5.6) million, or $(0.67) per share last year. The increase in the full year net loss reflects restructuring expenses of $11.2 million, and an increase in interest expense of $22.0 million. In all periods, the loss per share calculation includes the impact of preferred dividends that are not included in the net loss calculation.

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased to $51.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, up from $45.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Full-year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA1 increased to $189.5 million, up from $172.7 million in the prior year.

Segment Operating Results (in Thousands)

The Company recorded financial results in three categories: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) Corporate and Other.

For Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 International International US US Corporate and Corporate and Total Total Telecom Telecom Telecom Telecom Other* Other* ATN ATN Total Revenue: $ 94,467 $ 90,384 $ 104,499 $ 101,631 $ - $ - $ 198,966 $ 192,015 Mobility 27,733 27,409 956 1,551 - - 28,689 28,960 Fixed 60,622 58,049 58,258 56,274 - - 118,880 114,323 Carrier Services 3,675 3,417 32,216 32,761 - - 35,891 36,178 Construction - - 6,982 7,146 - - 6,982 7,146 All other 2,437 1,509 6,087 3,853 - - 8,524 5,362 Operating Income (Loss) $ 12,244 $ 15,124 $ (1,803 ) $ (1,457 ) $ (7,177 ) $ (8,996 ) $ 3,264 $ 4,671 EBITDA2 $ 27,287 $ 28,964 $ 20,329 $ 21,909 $ (6,594 ) $ (8,214 ) $ 41,022 $ 42,659 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 30,868 $ 29,162 $ 27,489 $ 22,955 $ (7,341 ) $ (6,819 ) $ 51,016 $ 45,298 Capital Expenditures** $ 18,720 $ 17,115 $ 17,894 $ 32,644 $ 42 $ 410 $ 36,656 $ 50,169 For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 International International US US Corporate and Corporate and Total Total Telecom Telecom Telecom Telecom Other* Other* ATN ATN Total Revenue: $ 370,733 $ 355,581 $ 391,483 $ 370,164 $ - $ - $ 762,216 $ 725,745 Mobility 108,486 102,431 4,037 7,587 - - 112,523 110,018 Fixed 239,168 233,311 233,605 205,073 - - 472,773 438,384 Carrier Services 14,686 13,459 128,195 128,864 - - 142,881 142,323 Construction - - 10,629 15,762 - - 10,629 15,762 All other 8,393 6,380 15,017 12,878 - - 23,410 19,258 Operating Income (Loss) $ 53,420 $ 52,012 $ (5,522 ) $ (5,656 ) $ (34,723 ) $ (38,414 ) $ 13,175 $ 7,942 EBITDA2 $ 112,093 $ 110,152 $ 87,455 $ 80,808 $ (32,110 ) $ (34,865 ) $ 167,438 $ 156,095 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 115,955 $ 111,549 $ 99,933 $ 85,395 $ (26,437 ) $ (24,256 ) $ 189,451 $ 172,688 Capital Expenditures** $ 76,379 $ 70,385 $ 86,918 $ 88,684 $ - $ 1,045 $ 163,297 $ 160,114

* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments.

**Excludes government capital program amounts disbursed and amounts received.



ATN’s Strategic Plan and Key Performance Indicators

Investments to drive long-term growth and durable cash flow

To address the growing need for more bandwidth and reliable connectivity across all markets in which we operate, the Company continues to deploy capital in fiber and fiber-fed high-speed data solutions to increase its fiber footprint and grow broadband subscribers. At the start of 2022, the Company initiated a 3-year strategic investment plan to accelerate these investments. As ATN enters the third year of the plan, it expects to begin to reduce capital expenditures and augment network expansion with available grant funding.

Operating Metrics

Operating Metrics 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Q4 2023 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 vs. Q4 2022 Broadband Homes Passed 768,900 746,600 746,800 736,300 728,900 5% Broadband Homes Passed by HSD* 367,200 333,500 331,000 301,600 275,100 33% Broadband Customers 214,400 213,900 215,500 214,000 210,500 2% HSD* Broadband Customers 135,900 132,900 129,100 122,600 113,000 20% Fiber Route Miles 11,655 11,575 11,561 11,099 10,545 11% International Mobile Subscribers Pre-Paid 351,300 346,100 340,200 328,800 322,000 9% Post-Paid 57,400 56,100 58,900 56,900 55,700 3% Total 408,700 402,200 399,100 385,700 377,700 8% Blended Churn 3.33 % 3.76 % 2.69 % 2.81 % 2.25 %

*HSD is defined as download speeds 100 Mbps or greater and HSD Broadband Customers as subscribers connected to our high-speed networks regardless of the speed of plan selected.



Note: Data presented may differ from prior periods to reflect more accurate data and/or changes in calculation methodology and process.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of December 31, 2023, was $65.2 million and total debt was $516.9 million, versus $59.7 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $421.9 million of total debt at the end of last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $113.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $102.9 million in the prior year period.

Capital expenditures were $163.3 million net of $32.9 million of reimbursable capital expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2023, versus $160.1 million, net of $7.9 million of reimbursable capital expenditures in the prior year period.

Quarterly Dividends and Stock Repurchases

Quarterly dividends ATN increased its quarterly dividend by more than 14% to $0.24 per share paid on January 5, 2024, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2023.

Share repurchases During the fourth quarter of 2023, ATN announced the expansion of the share repurchase program to up to $25 million of common stock. This program was fully available at the start of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company spent $15.0 million on share repurchases.

Guidance and Outlook

ATN is continuing investments in its “First-to-Fiber” and “Glass & Steel™” market strategies established at the start of 2022. Entering the final year of our three-year investment cycle, the Company expects to reduce capital expenditures and augment network expansion with available grant funding. Management also is focused on advancing margin improvement initiatives to position ATN to realize the full benefits of these investments and more rapidly increase cash flows.

The Company is reiterating its preliminary Adjusted EBITDA guidance for full-year 2024 and reducing the preliminary capital expenditures guidance by $10 million. The Company continues to expect internally funded investments to return to lower, more normalized levels in the range of 10-15% of revenues beginning in 2025. Management continues its focus on increasing cash flow and driving positive returns on ATN International’s high-quality network assets.

Reiterates preliminary Adjusted EBITDA1 outlook, updates capital expenditure outlook, and provides additional metrics for full year ending December 31, 2024:

Revenue (excluding construction revenue) $750 million to $770 million Full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA1 $200 million to $208 million Full year 2024 Capital Expenditures $110 million to $120 million Full year 2024 Net Debt Ratio3 2.25x to 2.40x Exiting 2024



For the Company’s full year 2024 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services for all. The Company operates in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definition of Terms

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, the Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, and Net Debt Ratio in this release and the tables included herein.

EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction-related charges, restructuring expenses, one-time impairment or special charges, and the gain (loss) on disposition of assets and contingent consideration. In order to more closely align with similar calculations presented by companies in its industry, beginning in the first quarter of 2023, the Company excluded non-cash stock-based compensation in its adjustment to derive Adjusted EBITDA. Prior periods have been restated to conform to this definition change.

Net Debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Net Debt Ratio is defined as Net Debt divided by the trailing four quarters’ ended total Adjusted EBITDA at the measurement date.

The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating the Company’s own operating results over different periods of time, the Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, the Company’s future financial performance, business goals and objectives, and results of operations, expectations regarding the transition of its US Telecom business, its future revenues, operating income, operating margin, cash flows, network and operating costs, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt Ratio, and capital investments; demand for the Company’s services and industry trends; the Company’s liquidity; the expansion of the Company’s customer base and networks; receipt of certain government grants and management’s plans, expectations and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others, (1) the general performance of the Company’s operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, and the retention of and future growth of the Company’s subscriber base and ARPU; (2) the Company’s reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely supply of equipment and services relating to the Company’s network infrastructure; (3) the Company’s ability to satisfy the needs and demands of the Company’s major carrier customers; (4) the Company’s ability to realize expansion plans for its fiber markets; (5) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of the Company’s network capacity and customer service system to support the Company’s customer growth; (6) the Company’s ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade the Company’s networks and information technology platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (7) the Company’s continued access to capital and credit markets on terms it deems favorable; (8) government subsidy program availability and regulation of the Company’s businesses, which may impact the Company’s telecommunications licenses, the Company’s revenue and the Company’s operating costs; (9) the Company’s ability to successfully transition its US Telecom business away from wholesale mobility to other carrier and consumer-based services; (10) ongoing risk of an economic downturn, political, geopolitical and other risks and opportunities facing the Company’s operations, including those resulting from the continued inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds including increased costs and supply chain disruptions; (11) management transitions, and the loss of, or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in the Company’s various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (12) the Company’s ability to find investment or acquisition or disposition opportunities that fit the strategic goals of the Company; (13) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes and the Company’s ability to secure the appropriate level of insurance coverage for these assets; and (14) increased competition. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 15, 2023, and the other reports the Company files from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Table 1 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in Thousands) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,239 $ 54,660 Restricted cash 12,942 5,068 Customer receivable 7,249 5,803 Other current assets 208,169 164,157 Total current assets 280,599 229,688 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,080,659 1,055,954 Operating lease right-of-use assets 99,335 108,702 Customer receivable - long term 45,676 46,706 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 173,008 185,794 Other assets 103,764 81,025 Total assets $ 1,783,041 $ 1,707,869 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity: Current portion of long-term debt $ 24,290 $ 6,172 Current portion of customer receivable credit facility 7,110 6,073 Taxes payable 10,876 7,335 Current portion of lease liabilities 15,164 15,457 Other current liabilities 235,081 198,143 Total current liabilities 292,521 233,180 Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 492,580 $ 415,727 Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion 38,943 39,275 Deferred income taxes 19,775 28,650 Lease liabilities 76,936 83,319 Other long-term liabilities 138,566 138,420 Total liabilities 1,059,321 938,571 Redeemable non-controlling interests 85,917 92,468 Stockholders' equity: Total ATN International, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity 541,073 580,814 Non-controlling interests 96,730 96,016 Total stockholders' equity 637,803 676,830 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 1,783,041 $ 1,707,869





Table 2

ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended, Year Ended, December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Communications services $ 187,597 $ 179,906 $ 735,082 $ 692,221 Construction 6,982 7,146 10,629 15,762 Other 4,387 4,963 16,505 17,762 Total revenue 198,966 192,015 762,216 725,745 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated): Cost of services and other 82,598 83,075 319,723 312,896 Cost of construction revenue 6,710 7,123 10,345 15,763 Selling, general and administrative 58,642 56,519 242,697 224,398 Stock-based compensation 2,063 1,710 8,535 7,406 Transaction-related charges 54 417 551 4,798 Restructuring expenses 6,588 - 11,228 - Depreciation 34,636 34,716 141,627 135,137 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 3,122 3,272 12,636 13,016 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets and contingent consideration 1,289 512 1,699 4,389 Total operating expenses 195,702 187,344 749,041 717,803 Operating income 3,264 4,671 13,175 7,942 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (11,872 ) (7,177 ) (42,210 ) (20,243 ) Other income (expense) (1,128 ) 866 1,496 4,245 Other income (expense), net (13,000 ) (6,311 ) (40,714 ) (15,998 ) Loss before income taxes (9,736 ) (1,640 ) (27,539 ) (8,056 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (2,417 ) 906 (8,785 ) (473 ) Net loss (7,319 ) (2,546 ) (18,754 ) (7,583 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net 1,483 1,156 4,216 1,938 Net loss attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders $ (5,836 ) $ (1,390 ) $ (14,538 ) $ (5,645 ) Net loss per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders: Basic and Diluted Net Loss $ (0.46 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (1.25 ) $ (0.67 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,436 15,763 15,595 15,751 Diluted 15,436 15,763 15,595 15,751





Table 3 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (in Thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Net Loss $ (18,754 ) $ (7,583 ) Depreciation 141,627 135,137 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 12,636 13,016 Provision for doubtful accounts 5,012 6,693 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 2,431 2,014 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and contingent consideration 1,699 4,387 Stock-based compensation 8,535 7,406 Deferred income taxes (16,756 ) (7,452 ) Loss on pension settlement 369 1,725 Gain on equity investments (2,839 ) (5,656 ) Decrease in customer receiveable (416 ) (8,713 ) Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes 7,801 9,187 Change in other operating assets and liabilities (28,351 ) (47,249 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 112,994 102,912 Capital expenditures (163,297 ) (160,114 ) Government capital programs: Amounts disbursed (32,871 ) (7,905 ) Amounts received 31,873 2,853 Proceeds from sale of investments - 15,745 Spectrum sales and refunds 576 1,136 Proceeds from dispositions of long-lived assets - 1,067 Purchase of spectrum - (1,068 ) Purchases of strategic investments (1,055 ) (2,750 ) Purchases and sales of businesses 1,314 (16,209 ) Net cash used in investing activities (163,460 ) (167,245 ) Dividends paid on common stock (13,178 ) (10,708 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests (4,040 ) (3,531 ) Contingent consideration paid for business acquisitions - (1,718 ) Finance lease payments (1,375 ) (1,069 ) Term loan - borrowings 130,000 20,000 Term loan - repayments (6,959 ) (5,222 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (3,906 ) (873 ) Revolving credit facilities – borrowings 159,414 115,250 Revolving credit facilities – repayments (185,292 ) (72,250 ) Proceeds from customer receivable credit facility 7,300 15,425 Repayment of customer receivable credit facility (6,712 ) (4,960 ) Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation (1,473 ) (1,169 ) Purchases of common stock - share repurchase plan (14,999 ) (942 ) Repurchases of non-controlling interests, net (2,861 ) (4,869 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 55,919 43,364 Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,453 (20,969 ) Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 59,728 80,697 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 65,181 $ 59,728





Table 4

ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended December 31, 2023 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 4,768 $ 112 $ - $ 4,880 Consumer 22,965 844 - 23,809 Total $ 27,733 $ 956 $ - $ 28,689 Fixed Business $ 18,606 $ 35,827 $ - $ 54,433 Consumer 42,016 22,431 - 64,447 Total $ 60,622 $ 58,258 $ - $ 118,880 Carrier Services $ 3,675 $ 32,216 $ - $ 35,891 Other 982 3,155 - 4,137 Total Communications Services $ 93,012 $ 94,585 $ - $ 187,597 Construction $ - $ 6,982 $ - $ 6,982 Managed services $ 1,455 $ 2,932 $ - $ 4,387 Total Other $ 1,455 $ 2,932 $ - $ 4,387 Total Revenue $ 94,467 $ 104,499 $ - $ 198,966 Depreciation $ 14,774 $ 19,279 $ 583 $ 34,636 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 269 $ 2,853 $ - $ 3,122 Total operating expenses $ 82,223 $ 106,302 $ 7,177 $ 195,702 Operating income (loss) $ 12,244 $ (1,803 ) $ (7,177 ) $ 3,264 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (1,455 ) $ 2,938 $ - $ 1,483 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (2) $ 27,287 $ 20,329 $ (6,594 ) $ 41,022 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 30,868 $ 27,489 $ (7,341 ) $ 51,016 Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2023): Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 26,354 $ 33,574 $ 5,252 $ 65,180 Total current assets 107,469 162,095 11,035 280,599 Fixed assets, net 481,911 593,833 4,915 1,080,659 Total assets 672,171 1,019,251 91,619 1,783,041 Total current liabilities 86,540 168,624 37,357 292,521 Total debt, including current portion 64,254 293,607 159,009 516,870 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments Table 4 (continued)

ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 3,833 $ 256 $ - $ 4,089 Consumer 23,576 1,295 - 24,871 Total $ 27,409 $ 1,551 $ - $ 28,960 Fixed Business $ 17,076 $ 35,215 $ - $ 52,291 Consumer 40,973 21,059 - 62,032 Total $ 58,049 $ 56,274 $ - $ 114,323 Carrier Services $ 3,417 $ 32,761 $ - $ 36,178 Other 399 46 - 445 Total Communications Services $ 89,274 $ 90,632 $ - $ 179,906 Construction $ - $ 7,146 $ - $ 7,146 Managed services $ 1,110 $ 3,853 $ - $ 4,963 Total Other $ 1,110 $ 3,853 $ - $ 4,963 Total Revenue $ 90,384 $ 101,631 $ - $ 192,015 Depreciation $ 13,460 $ 20,474 $ 782 $ 34,716 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 380 $ 2,892 $ - $ 3,272 Total operating expenses $ 75,260 $ 103,088 $ 8,996 $ 187,344 Operating income (loss) $ 15,124 $ (1,457 ) $ (8,996 ) $ 4,671 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (1,783 ) $ 2,939 $ - $ 1,156 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (2) $ 28,964 $ 21,909 $ (8,214 ) $ 42,659 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 29,162 $ 22,955 $ (6,819 ) $ 45,298 (1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA (2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments Table 4 (continued)

ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the year ended December 31, 2023 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 16,333 $ 527 $ - $ 16,860 Consumer 92,153 3,510 - 95,663 Total $ 108,486 $ 4,037 $ - $ 112,523 Fixed Business $ 71,215 $ 143,322 $ - $ 214,537 Consumer 167,953 90,283 - 258,236 Total $ 239,168 $ 233,605 $ - $ 472,773 Carrier Services $ 14,686 $ 128,195 $ - $ 142,881 Other 3,066 3,839 - 6,905 Total Communications Services $ 365,406 $ 369,676 $ - $ 735,082 Construction $ - $ 10,629 $ - $ 10,629 Managed services $ 5,327 $ 11,178 $ - $ 16,505 Total Other $ 5,327 $ 11,178 $ - $ 16,505 Total Revenue $ 370,733 $ 391,483 $ - $ 762,216 Depreciation $ 57,420 $ 81,594 $ 2,613 $ 141,627 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 1,253 $ 11,383 $ - $ 12,636 Total operating expenses $ 317,313 $ 397,005 $ 34,723 $ 749,041 Operating income (loss) $ 53,420 $ (5,522 ) $ (34,723 ) $ 13,175 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (7,105 ) $ 11,321 $ - $ 4,216 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (2) $ 112,093 $ 87,455 $ (32,110 ) $ 167,438 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 115,955 $ 99,933 $ (26,437 ) $ 189,451 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments Table 4 (continued)

ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the year ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 14,830 $ 1,228 $ - $ 16,058 Consumer 87,601 6,359 - 93,960 Total $ 102,431 $ 7,587 $ - $ 110,018 Fixed Business $ 69,903 $ 126,735 $ - $ 196,638 Consumer 163,408 78,338 - 241,746 Total $ 233,311 $ 205,073 $ - $ 438,384 Carrier Services $ 13,459 $ 128,864 $ - $ 142,323 Other 1,450 46 - 1,496 Total Communications Services $ 350,651 $ 341,570 $ - $ 692,221 Construction $ - $ 15,762 $ - $ 15,762 Managed services $ 4,930 $ 12,832 $ - $ 17,762 Total Other $ 4,930 $ 12,832 $ - $ 17,762 Total Revenue $ 355,581 $ 370,164 $ - $ 725,745 Depreciation $ 56,568 $ 75,020 $ 3,549 $ 135,137 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 1,572 $ 11,444 $ - $ 13,016 Total operating expenses $ 303,569 $ 375,820 $ 38,414 $ 717,803 Operating income (loss) $ 52,012 $ (5,656 ) $ (38,414 ) $ 7,942 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (6,613 ) $ 8,552 $ - $ 1,939 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (2) $ 110,152 $ 80,808 $ (34,865 ) $ 156,095 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 111,549 $ 85,395 $ (24,256 ) $ 172,688 Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2022): Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 26,417 $ 26,375 $ 6,935 $ 59,727 Total current assets 105,324 116,038 8,326 229,688 Fixed assets, net 462,447 585,969 7,538 1,055,954 Total assets 643,664 980,543 83,662 1,707,869 Total current liabilities 86,738 119,756 26,686 233,180 Total debt, including current portion 59,659 263,240 99,000 421,899 (1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA (2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments





Table 5

ATN International, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (In Thousands) For the three months ended December 31, 2023 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 12,244 $ (1,803 ) $ (7,177 ) $ 3,264 Depreciation expense 14,774 19,279 583 34,636 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 269 2,853 - 3,122 EBITDA $ 27,287 $ 20,329 $ (6,594 ) $ 41,022 Stock-based compensation 125 137 1,801 2,063 Restructuring expenses 3,491 3,097 - 6,588 Transaction-related charges - 38 16 54 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and contingent consideration (35 ) 3,888 (2,564 ) 1,289 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 30,868 $ 27,489 $ (7,341 ) $ 51,016 For the three months ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 15,124 $ (1,457 ) $ (8,996 ) $ 4,671 Depreciation expense 13,460 20,474 782 34,716 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 380 2,892 - 3,272 EBITDA $ 28,964 $ 21,909 $ (8,214 ) $ 42,659 Stock-based compensation 70 86 1,554 1,710 Transaction-related charges - 576 (159 ) 417 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and contingent consideration 128 384 - 512 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 29,162 $ 22,955 $ (6,819 ) $ 45,298 Table 5 (continued)

ATN International, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (In Thousands) For the year ended December 31, 2023 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 53,420 $ (5,522 ) $ (34,723 ) $ 13,175 Depreciation expense 57,420 81,594 2,613 141,627 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 1,253 11,383 - 12,636 EBITDA $ 112,093 $ 87,455 $ (32,110 ) $ 167,438 Stock-based compensation 431 247 7,857 8,535 Restructuring expenses 3,491 7,737 - 11,228 Transaction-related charges - 171 380 551 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and contingent consideration (60 ) 4,323 (2,564 ) 1,699 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 115,955 $ 99,933 $ (26,437 ) $ 189,451 For the year ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 52,012 $ (5,656 ) $ (38,414 ) 7,942 Depreciation expense 56,568 75,020 3,549 135,137 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 1,572 11,444 - 13,016 EBITDA $ 110,152 $ 80,808 $ (34,865 ) $ 156,095 Stock-based compensation 240 387 6,779 7,406 Transaction-related charges - 1,669 3,129 4,798 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and contingent consideration 1,157 2,531 701 4,389 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 111,549 $ 85,395 $ (24,256 ) $ 172,688





Table 6

ATN International, Inc. Non GAAP Measure - Net Debt Ratio (in Thousands) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Current portion of long-term debt * $ 24,290 $ 6,172 Long-term debt, net of current portion * 492,580 415,727 Total debt $ 516,870 $ 421,899 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 65,181 59,728 Net Debt $ 451,689 $ 362,171 Adjusted EBITDA - for the four quarters ended $ 189,451 $ 172,688 Net Debt Ratio 2.38 2.10 * Excludes Customer receivable credit facility



1 See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.



2 For the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA Guidance, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA.



3 Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full definition of Net Debt Ratio.



