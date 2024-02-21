Mitral Valve Disease Market to Grow at CAGR of 9.1% through 2033; Increasing Incidence of Cardiovascular Disorders to Propel Growth

Newark, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 3.2 billion mitral valve disease market will reach USD 7.6 billion by 2033. The heart's mitral valve is a valve that divides the left ventricle from the left atrium. The heart's blood-pumping cycle comprises two open and closed leaflets that permit blood to go from the left atrium to the left ventricle. One of the heart's four valves, the mitral valve, is afflicted by a medical disorder called mitral valve disease. Mitral valve prolapse, stenosis, and regurgitation are prevalent forms of mitral valve disorders. A variety of symptoms, such as exhaustion, dyspnea, palpitations, chest pain, and abdominal or limb edoema, can be brought on by mitral valve disease. The degree of valve damage and the underlying aetiology of the illness determine how severe the symptoms are. Mitral valve disease treatment options include medication, surgery, minimally invasive techniques to replace or repair the damaged valve, and, in certain circumstances, cardiac resynchronization therapy.



Request Sample Copy of Mitral Valve Disease Market Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/14032



Key Insights on

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the essential mitral valve disease market share. The quick uptake of transcatheter mitral valve replacement and repair technology is a major development in the North American market for mitral valve disease. Significant progress in minimally invasive operations is being made in the region, which will benefit patients by reducing hospital stays and improving patient outcomes. Leading companies in the market in North America are Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, and Medtronic plc. These companies have developed strong market positions and provide various mitral valve disease solutions.



The mitral valve repair segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.18 billion.



The mitral valve repair segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.18 billion. For surgical repair of the damaged valve tissue, the treatment attempts to return the mitral valve to its original functioning state. It is the preferred course of treatment since it carries fewer risks and provides better long-term results than valve replacement.



The mitral valve regurgitation segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.47 billion.



The mitral valve regurgitation segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.47 billion. The term "mitral valve regurgitation" describes the backflow of blood into the left atrium during a heartbeat from the left ventricle. The mitral valve disease market seeks to develop methods and equipment for mitral valve repair or therapy, regurgitation, and restoring normal blood flow to improve patients' cardiac function.



The hospital segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.53 billion.



The hospital segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.53 billion. Hospitals offering extensive diagnostic, therapeutic, and surgical services are important end-users in the mitral valve disease market. Some trends include using minimally invasive procedures, improving surgical methods, and incorporating digital health solutions for better patient outcomes and more efficient healthcare delivery.



Get a Complete TOC of Global Mitral Valve Disease Market Report 2024-2033 at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/mitral-valve-disease-market-14032



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Increasing awareness



The market benefits from early detection and prompt treatment of mitral valve disorders, which is made possible by increased patient screening initiatives, early diagnosis programmes, and awareness campaigns. Healthcare professionals can improve their patient's overall health and increase the likelihood of successful therapies by taking proactive measures to address early diagnosis.



Restraint: Competition from surgical alternatives



Although the technology for transcatheter and minimally invasive mitral valve replacement and repair is developing, traditional surgical methods are still good choices. Market share for particular technologies can be impacted by price tactics and adoption rates resulting from intense rivalry between these therapeutic methods.



Opportunity: Increasing reimbursement policies



Patient access to essential medical procedures is encouraged by supportive healthcare policies and advantageous reimbursement mechanisms for treatments of mitral valve disease. Patient outcomes are improved, and market demand is raised by easy access to healthcare services and financial assistance for treatments.



Have a query before purchasing this report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/14032



Some of the major players operating in the mitral valve disease market are:



● Braile Biomedica

● Bayer AG

● Artivion, Inc.

● Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

● Pfizer Inc.

● Valcare Medical

● Labcor Laboratorios Ltda

● Corcym UK Limited

● Zydus Lifesciences Limited

● ShockWave Medical, Inc.

● Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

● Abbott Laboratories

● Novartis AG

● Affluent Medical

● Medtronic plc



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Treatment Type:



● Mitral Valve Replacement

● Mitral Valve Therapeutics

● Mitral Valve Repair

● Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy



By Indication:



● Mitral Valve Prolapse

● Mitral Valve Regurgitation

● Mitral Valve Stenosis



By End-User:



● Ambulatory Surgical Centers

● Hospitals

● Others



Purchase this report (Price 4700 USD for a single-user license) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/14032/single



About the report:



The global mitral valve disease market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com