Shapeways Announces Expansion into Global CNC Market

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPW), a global leader in the digital manufacturing industry, announced today its further expansion into the USD $67.5B global CNC market, with the launch of its new CNC Instant Quote feature. This online quoting portal will provide seamless access for CNC customers and enhance Shapeways’ robust suite of enterprise manufacturing solutions.



“CNC machining is a natural extension of our manufacturing capabilities,” said Aidan O’Sullivan, General Manager of Enterprise Manufacturing Solutions at Shapeways. “In addition to our extensive in-house additive and traditional production, we’ve established a world-class, distributed fulfillment model to support our customers’ needs.”

With the launch of CNC Instant Quote, Shapeways customers can access a wide range of metal and plastic materials, like aluminum and ABS, and significant capacity—with over 50 high-precision machines ready to support prototype and production orders.

Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining is lauded for its precision, efficiency, and accuracy in mass production, and is used across industries like robotics, automotive, medical, and others. According to MarketsandMarkets , the global CNC market is projected to reach USD $80.4 billion by 2028, at a steady 3.5% CAGR.

“Customers have come to us as a trusted manufacturing partner to quote and fulfill their CNC projects for some time,” continued Aidan O’Sullivan. “Now they can easily quote their projects, just as they have come to expect through our 3D printing portal."

This expanded capability reinforces Shapeways’ commitment to its enterprise go-to-market strategy of supporting companies across the globe with their supply chain challenges through unprecedented flexibility in production. In 2023, Shapeways Enterprise Manufacturing Solutions saw impressive growth in its large, multi-million-dollar Automotive and Robotics verticals. CNC machining, along with the company’s lineup of metal and polymer additive manufacturing and injection molding, will continue to open growth opportunities in 2024.

About Shapeways

Shapeways is a global leader in digital manufacturing, combining additive and traditional technologies with proprietary software solutions designed for other manufacturers and their customers, reducing costs, and improving supply chains. Partnering with hundreds of companies engaged in industrial applications like automotive, medical, and transportation, as well as aerospace and defense, Shapeways helps them scale their businesses, solve complex problems in product development, and achieve critical manufacturing milestones.

With access to a dozen additive technologies, six conventional manufacturing methods, and hundreds of materials and finishes, Shapeways ensures production of quality parts with the right technologies, at the right time, and at the right cost.

With ISO 9001-compliant manufacturing facilities in Livonia and Charlotte, Michigan, and Eindhoven, the Netherlands, Shapeways operates globally and has delivered more than 24 million parts to more than 1 million customers in more than 180 countries. For more information, visit www.shapeways.com .

