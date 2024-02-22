Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Crashes After Disclosing SEC Investigation - Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact the firm’s attorneys.



Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Investigation:

Evolv touts its multimillion-dollar weapons detectors as using artificial intelligence to recognize concealed weapons and distinguish them from harmless metal objects like phones and keys.

But the propriety of Evolv’s statements concerning its products’ technical capabilities have recently come into question.

Specifically, on Feb. 19, 2024, Evolv disclosed that the SEC has opened a “non-public, fact-finding inquiry” into the company. News of the SEC investigation caused Evolv shares to drop 19% in one trading day.

The SEC investigation comes on the heels of a separate probe initiated by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission over allegations Evolv uses deceptive marketing practices.

The company has also been recently sued by a highschooler in Upstate New York, alleging Evolv misrepresented its technology and is responsible for his stabbing. The lawsuit contends that an Evolv weapons detector failed to spot the large knife that the victim’s assailant used.

“We are investigating whether Evolv may have deceived investors about the capabilities and effectiveness of Evolv’s technology,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation.

