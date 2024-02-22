Growing Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring Surges Growth in the Wearable Sensor Market, Valuation to Surpass US$ 11 billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wearable sensor market is poised to cross US$ 1.6 billion in 2024 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 11 billion by 2034. The wearable sensor market is projected to thrive at a staggering CAGR of 21.1% from 2024 to 2034.



The increased need for remote digital patient monitoring systems in the healthcare sector provides providers of wearable sensors with opportunities. These firms are establishing themselves as key participants in the rapidly expanding telehealth sector by incorporating their sensors into medical-grade devices that are authorized for remote usage. These wearables simplify healthcare delivery, lower hospital readmission rates, and save healthcare expenses by enabling healthcare practitioners to remotely monitor patient's vital signs and chronic illnesses. In the quickly changing field of digital health, this strategic alignment with healthcare providers improves their market position and creates profitable prospects.

Manufacturers are adding Biometric authentication features to wearable sensor devices to improve user convenience and security. These businesses give consumers safe access to gadgets and confidential information by utilizing cutting-edge biometric technology like voice authentication, fingerprint recognition, and ECG-based identification. Their goods gain value from this strategic distinction, improving consumer loyalty and brand reputation. Wearables with strong biometric authentication capabilities are set to dominate the market and fetch high prices as safety concerns in an increasingly linked world continue to rise.

To solve the battery life issue of wearable gadgets, wearable sensor manufacturers are investing in energy harvesting technology. These businesses are increasing device runtime and improving user experience using solar cells, kinetic energy harvesting, and other renewable energy sources. This calculated emphasis on energy harvesting lessens the need for conventional batteries and supports environmental and sustainability objectives. Wearable sensor companies can gain a competitive advantage and attract environmentally concerned customers by providing wearables with eco-friendly features and longer battery lives.

Key Takeaways from the Wearable Sensor Market Report:

The global wearable sensor market size expanded at a 23.4% CAGR through 2034.

The accelerometers segment is anticipated to rise at a 21.0% CAGR through 2034.

The wristwear segment is predicted to expand at a 20.8% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in the United States is projected to rise at a 21.6% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in Japan is anticipated to develop at a 22.1% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in the United Kingdom is estimated to surge at a 22.7% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in South Korea is expected to increase at a 22.2% CAGR through 2034.



"Investigating the trends within the Wearable Sensor Market reveals a dynamic landscape characterized by rapid technological advancements and growing consumer adoption, our comprehensive market research study underscores the market's robust growth trajectory, driven by increasing health consciousness and the integration of sensor technology across diverse applications ranging from healthcare to fitness." - says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape:

The wearable sensor industry is intensely competitive, ruled by large firms like Apple and Samsung and disruptive newcomers. Competition expands beyond hardware to include whole ecosystems and strategic relationships. Data security is a top priority, and differentiators include personalization, design, and increasing functions beyond fitness tracking. Acquisitions and mergers aid in market consolidation as firms seek to strengthen their positions in this dynamic and continually changing industry.

Leading Key Players:

Apple Inc.

Fitbit (acquired by Google)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Xiaomi Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Sony Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Misfit (a subsidiary of Fossil Group)

Polar Electro Oy

Withings (a subsidiary of Nokia Technologies)

Suunto (a subsidiary of Amer Sports Corporation)

Amazfit (a brand of Huami Corporation)

Lifesense Group

WHOOP, Inc.

Oura Health Ltd.

Motiv, Inc.

Empatica Inc.

BioTelemetry, Inc. (acquired by Royal Philips)

Recent Developments:

In January 2024, Bosch Sensortec launched the BMA530 and BMA580, the world's smallest MEMS accelerometers. Both devices have built-in features, making them easy to design. BMA530 employs a step counter to track activities and is best suited for wearables, whereas BMA580 detects voice activity.

In November 2023, DuPont Liveo Healthcare Solutions partnered with STMicroelectronics, a worldwide semiconductor technology leader, to develop a smart wearable device for remote biosignal monitoring.

Wearable Sensor Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Accelerometers

Magnetometers

Gyroscopes

Inertial Sensors

Motion Sensors

Pressure and Force Sensors

Temperature and Humidity Sensors

Microphones & Micro Speakers

Medical- Based Sensors

Image Sensors

Touch Sensors

Others

By Application:

Wristwear

Eyewear

Footwear

Neckwear

Bodywear

Others

By Vertical:

Consumer

Healthcare

Industrial

Other Verticals

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan





