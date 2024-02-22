StoneFire Outdoor Living in Westborough Transitioning to New Ownership

Westborough, MA , Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneFire Outdoor Living and StoneFire Core, esteemed providers of outdoor living solutions and manufacturers of premium outdoor fireplaces, proudly announce a significant transition in ownership. Founder and longtime owner, Giuseppe Ventriglia, affectionately known as Joe, is passing the torch to his dedicated business partner, Dennis DePierri, and his wife, Stephanie DePierri, a long standing employee of StoneFire.



StoneFire Outdoor Living

Joe Ventriglia's journey in the masonry and outdoor living industry is a testament to perseverance, craftsmanship, and community engagement. Born and raised in Italy, Joe moved to the United States at the age of 15, where he cultivated his passion for masonry. Over the years, Joe established himself as a prominent figure in Westborough and surrounding towns, building his business, StoneFire Outdoor Living, on a foundation of integrity and unparalleled workmanship.

In the 1980s, Joe embarked on his entrepreneurial journey with 'Joe's Masonry,' which evolved into 'Terrascaping and Construction' in 2001. His dedication to excellence and innovation led to the establishment of 'StoneFire by Design' in 2012 and the subsequent merger of both companies into 'StoneFire Outdoor Living' in 2017. Throughout his career, Joe's hands-on approach, coupled with his commitment to quality, has left an indelible mark on countless landscapes and communities.

Dennis DePierri, a graduate of the Stockbridge School of Agriculture at UMass Amherst, joined forces with Joe after meeting him on a collaborative project. Dennis's expertise in landscape contracting and design complemented Joe's mastery of masonry, laying the groundwork for a fruitful partnership. His mechanical skills and innovative spirit were instrumental in the development of StoneFire's signature Pre-Constructed Units (PCU), paving the way for the establishment of StoneFire Core in 2019.

Stephanie DePierri, born and raised in Brazil, found her calling at StoneFire through a serendipitous encounter with Joe. From humble beginnings as Joe's tenant to becoming the cornerstone of the company's operations, Stephanie's journey exemplifies dedication and adaptability. Her multifaceted role encompassed various responsibilities, from his first office employee to showroom management and sales, underscoring her invaluable contributions to the organization.

The transition in ownership marks a new chapter for StoneFire Outdoor Living and StoneFire Core, symbolizing continuity and a shared vision for the future. Dennis and Stephanie's unwavering commitment to Joe's legacy and the company's core values ensures a seamless transition and continued excellence in outdoor living solutions.

Joe Ventriglia will remain an integral part of the StoneFire family, serving as a mentor and member of the sales team in the years to come. His passion for the craft and steadfast dedication to customer satisfaction will continue to inspire future generations of outdoor living enthusiasts.

As Dennis and Stephanie embark on this new chapter, they express gratitude to Joe for his unwavering support and guidance. Together, they look forward to preserving and expanding upon the legacy of StoneFire Outdoor Living and StoneCore, enriching lives and landscapes for years to come.

“Joe has always been more than just a boss to Dennis and I. He is a friend, mentor and a father figure.

We love what he started, we love his passion, his (and company’s) reputation and couldn’t be happier to take on his legacy and continue on,” states Stephanie DiPierri.

For more information about StoneFire Outdoor Living and StoneFire Core, please visit www.stonefireoutdoorliving.com.

