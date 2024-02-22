INSPIRE MEDICAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Inspire Medical on December 22, 2023 with a Class Period from May 3, 2023 to November 7, 2023. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Inspire Medical have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



Inspire Medical is a medical technology company that develops and commercializes minimally invasive products for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”) that require prior authorizations from doctors. In 2022, Inspire Medical introduced a pilot program (the “Acceleration Program”) through which the Company’s Advisor Care Program team, with the customer on the phone, would directly access doctors’ electronic schedules and schedule doctor appointments online, without the need for phone calls. Throughout the Class Period, Defendants touted the Acceleration Program’s effectiveness, claiming that the program had achieved a “30% improvement in physician appointments,” and that by August 2023, “about 60-plus centers are using the tool right now.”

The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants misled investors and/or failed to disclose that: (1) despite the Acceleration Program, customers were encountering challenges with the prior authorization submission process, including with the scheduling of appointments; (2) a slowdown in prior authorization submissions arising from these challenges led to a shortfall of hundreds of procedures to implant the Company’s OSA device; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

After the close of markets on November 7, 2023, the Company announced disappointing earnings results for the third quarter of 2023, including “a decline in prior authorization submissions for patients seeking Inspire therapy.” Inspire Medical further admitted it had started to “track” problems with the Acceleration Program no later than the second quarter of 2023, the Company “had strong confirmation” of the problems with the Acceleration Program, and the Company “realized we needed to take some corrective action.” In response to this news, shares of Inspire Medical declined approximately 20%, from a closing price of $161.74 per share on November 7, 2023, to a closing price of $129.95 per share on November 8, 2023.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Inspire Medical, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

