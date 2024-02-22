Ensurge Micropower ASA - Disclosure of Large Shareholdings

This disclosure is sent on behalf of a certain large shareholder in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company" or “Ensurge”).

The Company disclosed on 20 February 2024 that it had successfully placed a private placement of 233,468,885 new shares in the Company. In connection with the private placement, a share lending agreement was entered into by the manager Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), the Company and Robert Keith.

Robert Keith has lent shares in connection with the settlement of the private placement. As a result of the share lending, Robert Keith discloses the following information pursuant to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Securities Trading Act Regulations:

On 21 February 2024, following allocation in the private placement, execution of the share loan and the subsequent temporary disposal of 233,468,885 shares in the Company, Robert Keith’s holdings of shares went from 350,711,353 shares, representing 14.25% of the total number of shares and votes in the Company, to 117,242,468 shares, representing 4.76% of the total number of shares and votes in the Company.

The disclosure obligation was triggered by Robert Keith crossing below the 10% and 5% thresholds of total number of voting rights and shares in Ensurge.