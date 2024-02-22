Vencora acquires CREALOGIX

TORONTO and ZURICH, Switzerland, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VENCORA UK LIMITED (“Vencora”) today announced the settlement of its public tender offer (“Offer”) for all publicly held registered shares of CREALOGIX Holding AG (“CREALOGIX”) with a nominal value of CHF 8.00 each. The Offer was completed successfully on February 21, 2024.



With a proven track-record of providing quality solutions to its customers and a history of successful transactions, the acquisition of CREALOGIX greatly expands Vencora’s presence within the banking technology industry.

CREALOGIX was founded in 1996 and was listed on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange in 2000. Since then, it has successfully grown its customer base, and serves more than 600 customers in 15 countries around the globe. CREALOGIX is recognized as a Swiss Fintech 100 company, and its solution set includes CREALOGIX Conversational AI, CREALOGIX Funding Portal and CREALOGIX Lending Origination Hub.

“We are incredibly excited to have CREALOGIX become part of Vencora,” said Ateet Patel, Banking Portfolio Manager at Vencora. “CREALOGIX is an incredible company with an outstanding team, and we look forward to enabling them with resources and guidance to help drive even greater success.”

CREALOGIX becomes Vencora’s sixteenth brand in its growing portfolio. Under Vencora, CREALOGIX will gain access to new best practices and have ongoing opportunities to network and learn from leaders from the entire portfolio of companies. The Vencora portfolio helps its companies and leaders become stronger together.

“The acquisition of CREALOGIX demonstrates Vencora’s strengthening position within the banking industry and positions us for further growth in the European region,” said Patel.

CREALOGIX will continue to operate independently under the leadership of Oliver Weber, CEO of CREALOGIX. Vencora’s decentralized business model offers its portfolio of businesses the ability to maintain their independence, which allows them to focus on the needs of customers and employees post-acquisition.

“We are proud to be now part of the Vencora family. We share Vencora’s value-based culture with a clear focus on investing in our people through continuous learning,” said Weber. “CREALOGIX has a proven track record in acquiring companies with a long-term focus and a wealth of experience in acquiring software companies in the banking and financial services sector. Our specialisation in vertical markets with international distribution and our history of successful acquisitions make us a very a good fit for Vencora.”

Vencora is a global collective of technology companies passionate about changing the face of the financial services industry. Headquartered in Toronto Canada, Vencora acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies in the banking, insurance and financial services sector.

Terms of the Offer

Following the settlement, Vencora directly and indirectly holds 1,391,622 CREALOGIX shares in aggregate, representing 99.07% of the issued share capital and voting rights of CREALOGIX.

Vencora intends to initiate squeeze-out proceedings and to have the shares of CREALOGIX delisted from SIX Swiss Exchange, and to have CREALOGIX apply for an exemption from certain disclosure and publicity obligations under the listing rules of SIX Exchange Regulation AG.

Media Contacts:

Vencora:

Jonathan Denbok

Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer

jonathan.denbok@vencora.com

Media Contacts:

CREALOGIX:

Manuela Wanzek

Head of Group Marketing & Communication

manuela.wanzek@crealogix.com

About Vencora

As an operating group of Constellation Software Inc. and headquartered in Toronto, Vencora acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies in the banking, insurance and financial services sector. Vencora has a presence in 70 geographies with 15 collaborative brands, 1,300+ employees and 1,800+ clients across banking and insurance industries. At Vencora, we build legends and preserve legacies. Vencora provides new acquisitions with business opportunities and the resources to pursue them. We are focused on bringing together a strong family of software businesses in the area of financial services in order for them to grow and continue serving the best interests of their customers and employees. Vencora is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete in and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions.

For more information, visit vencora.com

About CREALOGIX

CREALOGIX is a global leader in digital banking technology and a Swiss Fintech 100 company. For 25 years now, CREALOGIX has partnered with some of the world’s leading banks and wealth management firms. CREALOGIX provides them with in-depth sector expertise and innovative technology.

For more information, visit crealogix.com