Changes in the Management Board of AS LHV Pank

The Supervisory Board of AS LHV Pank, subsidiary of AS LHV Group, decided to recall Andres Kitter from the Management Board as of 1 March 2024 and from the same date elect Annika Goroško, Head of Retail Banking, as a new member to the Management Board. The suitability for becoming a member of the Management Board of LHV Pank is subject to ECB’s confirmation.



Andres Kitter will remain a Board member of LHV Bank Limited and will focus on developing the UK bank as Chief Technology Officer.



Annika Goroško has led the retail banking in LHV Pank since October 2022. She joined LHV from Swedbank, where she managed the Baltic business card portfolio in recent years. She has graduated from Tallinn University of Technology with a degree in Economics, specialising in National Economy and has worked in the field of client service, IT, and marketing. All in all she has 16 years of experience in the banking sector. Annika Goroško also serves as a member of the management board for Virtual Garden OÜ and Virtual Garden Tootmine OÜ. Persons related to Annika Goroško own 100 ordinary shares of LHV Group. In addition, she can subscribe for 4,582 LHV Group shares for options issued in 2023.



LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,080 people. As at the end of January, LHV’s banking services are being used by 421,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 121,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 163,000 clients. LHV Bank, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the UK and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

