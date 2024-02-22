Fiverr Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Delivered strong results for 2023. We successfully executed our strategic priorities and surpassed both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA targets that we set at the beginning of the year.



NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. Complete operating results and management commentary can be found in the Company’s shareholder letter, which is posted to its investor relations website at investors.fiverr.com .

“We are pleased to deliver strong results for 2023 with both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA ahead of our targets set at the beginning of the year. In the face of an uncertain macro environment, we continue to lead through innovation. Our latest Winter Product Release announced on January 30 is jam-packed with new products and features, with AI integrated across the platform,” said Micha Kaufman, Fiverr’s Founder and CEO. “We entered 2024 with great confidence that we will continue to deliver profitable growth, expand our market share in the digital services industry, and create long lasting values for both our community and our shareholders.”

Ofer Katz, President and CFO at Fiverr, added, “For 2023, we successfully executed our strategy of strengthening core marketplace, moving upmarket and investing in AI, while diligently managing our expenses. When top-of-funnel acquisition is expensive, we leaned inward by maintaining strong marketing efficiency, generating more revenue from repeat business, and continuing to expand our wallet share with our customers. We more than doubled our Adjusted EBITDA margin in 2023, and achieved annual GAAP profitability for the first time in our history. For 2024, we expect to accelerate our GMV growth with sustainable take rate, and continue to make steady pace in improving our bottom line.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $91.5 million, compared to $83.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 10.1% year over year.

Active buyers 1 as of December 31, 2023 was 4.1 million, compared to 4.3 million as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of 5% year over year.

as of December 31, 2023 was 4.1 million, compared to 4.3 million as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of 5% year over year. Spend per buyer 1 as of December 31, 2023 reached $278, compared to $262 as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 6% year over year.

as of December 31, 2023 reached $278, compared to $262 as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 6% year over year. Take rate 1 for the period ended December 31, 2023 was 31.8%, up from 30.2% for the period ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 160 basis points year over year.

for the period ended December 31, 2023 was 31.8%, up from 30.2% for the period ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 160 basis points year over year. GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 83.1%, an increase of 210 basis points from 81.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin 1 in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 84.6%, an increase of 150 basis points from 83.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 84.6%, an increase of 150 basis points from 83.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022. GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $4.7 million, or $0.12 basic and diluted net income per share, compared to ($1.3) million net loss, or ($0.03) basic and diluted net loss per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income 1 in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $23.1 million, or $0.6 basic non-GAAP net income per share 1 and $0.56 diluted non-GAAP net income per share 1 , compared to $10.7 million non-GAAP net income, or $0.29 basic non-GAAP net income per share 1 and $0.26 diluted non-GAAP net income per share 1 , in the fourth quarter of 2022.

in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $23.1 million, or $0.6 basic non-GAAP net income per share and $0.56 diluted non-GAAP net income per share , compared to $10.7 million non-GAAP net income, or $0.29 basic non-GAAP net income per share and $0.26 diluted non-GAAP net income per share , in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA1 in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $16.1 million, compared to $9.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 was 17.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 11.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue in 2023 was $361.4 million, an increase of 7.1% year over year.

GAAP gross margin in 2023 was 82.9%, an increase of 240 basis points from 80.5% in 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin 1 in 2023 was 84.5%, an increase of 150 basis points from 83.0% in 2022.

in 2023 was 84.5%, an increase of 150 basis points from 83.0% in 2022. GAAP net income in 2023 was $3.7 million, or $0.10 basic net income per share and $0.09 diluted net income per share 1 , compared to a net loss of ($71.5) million, or ($1.94) basic and diluted net loss per share, in 2022. Non-GAAP net income 1 in 2023 was $80.4 million, or $2.11 basic Non-GAAP net income per share 1 and $1.95 diluted Non-GAAP net income per share 1 , compared to $28.9 million, or $0.78 basic Non-GAAP net income per share 1 and $0.71 diluted Non-GAAP net income per share 1 , in 2022.

, compared to a net loss of ($71.5) million, or ($1.94) basic and diluted net loss per share, in 2022. Non-GAAP net income in 2023 was $80.4 million, or $2.11 basic Non-GAAP net income per share and $1.95 diluted Non-GAAP net income per share , compared to $28.9 million, or $0.78 basic Non-GAAP net income per share and $0.71 diluted Non-GAAP net income per share , in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA1 in 2023 was $59.2 million, compared to $24.4 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 was 16.4% in 2023, an increase of 920 basis points from 7.2% in 2022.

Financial Outlook

Below we provide our management guidance for the first quarter and full year of 2024, reflecting the recent trends on our marketplace.

Unpacking the underlying drivers, we expect to accelerate our GMV growth by 1%-2% as we continue to invest in progressing upmarket and complex services. Take rate is expected to expand at a more moderate pace in 2024 compared to 2023. Spend per buyer is also expected to accelerate in terms of y/y growth rate, and active buyers to continue to maintain similar trends as in 2023.

For Adjusted EBITDA, we expect to expand our Adjusted EBITDA margin at a steady pace and continue to make progress towards our long-term target of 25%. Overall, we expect to take a balanced and measured approach in driving profitable growth in 2024.

Q1 2024 FY 2024 Revenue $91.5 - $93.5 million $379.0 - $387.0 million y/y growth 4% - 6% y/y growth 5% - 7% y/y growth Adjusted EBITDA(1) $12.5 - $14.5 million $65.0 - $73.0 million



Conference Call and Webcast Details

Fiverr's management will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed from Fiverr's Investor Relations website . An archived version will be available on the website after the call.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Business Solutions, large companies can find the right talent and tools, tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 700 skills, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 183,674 $ 86,752 Restricted cash - 1,137 Marketable securities 147,806 241,293 User funds 151,602 143,020 Bank deposits 85,893 134,000 Restricted deposit 1,284 - Other receivables 24,217 19,019 Total current assets 594,476 625,221 Marketable securities 328,332 189,839 Property and equipment, net 4,735 5,660 Operating lease right of use asset 6,720 9,077 Intangible assets, net 10,722 14,770 Goodwill 77,270 77,270 Other non-current assets 1,349 1,965 Total assets $ 1,023,604 $ 923,802 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 5,494 $ 8,630 User accounts 142,203 133,032 Deferred revenue 11,047 11,353 Other account payables and accrued expenses 44,110 41,328 Operating lease liabilities 2,571 2,755 Total current liabilities 205,425 197,098 Long-term liabilities: Convertible notes 455,305 452,764 Operating lease liabilities 4,482 6,649 Other non-current liabilities 2,618 1,559 Total long-term liabilities 462,405 460,972 Total liabilities $ 667,830 $ 658,070 Shareholders' equity: Share capital and additional paid-in capital 640,846 565,834 Accumulated deficit (284,358 ) (288,039 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (714 ) (12,063 ) Total shareholders' equity 355,774 265,732 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,023,604 $ 923,802





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)

(Audited) Revenue $ 91,502 $ 83,130 $ 361,375 $ 337,366 Cost of revenue 15,473 15,814 61,846 65,948 Gross profit 76,029 67,316 299,529 271,418 Operating expenses: Research and development 22,054 21,328 90,720 92,563 Sales and marketing 39,767 40,448 161,208 174,599 General and administrative 15,816 7,762 62,710 51,161 Impairment of intangible assets - - - 27,629 Total operating expenses 77,637 69,538 314,638 345,952 Operating loss (1,608 ) (2,222 ) (15,109 ) (74,534 ) Financial income, net 6,914 1,391 20,163 3,624 Income (loss) before income taxes 5,306 (831 ) 5,054 (70,910 ) Income taxes (605 ) (468 ) (1,373 ) (577 ) Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 4,701 $ (1,299 ) $ 3,681 $ (71,487 ) Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.12 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.10 $ (1.94 ) Basic weighted average ordinary shares 38,501,155 37,411,657 38,066,203 36,856,140 Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.12 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.09 $ (1.94 ) Diluted weighted average ordinary shares 39,286,967 37,411,657 39,151,047 36,856,140





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 4,701 (1,299 ) 3,681 (71,487 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,287 1,995 5,987 10,185 Exchange rate fluctuations and other items, net (214 ) (157 ) 71 5 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount of marketable securities, net (1,841 ) 1,333 (730 ) 6,385 Amortization of discount and issuance costs of convertible notes 637 633 2,541 2,527 Shared-based compensation 16,792 17,026 68,698 71,755 Impairment of intangible assets - - - 27,629 Impairment of lease ROU asset 211 - 211 - Changes in assets and liabilities: User funds 8,880 2,277 (8,582 ) (15,307 ) Operating lease ROU assets and liabilities 358 62 (205 ) (1,485 ) Other receivables 3,379 (10 ) (2,877 ) (4,847 ) Trade payables 2,099 2,771 (3,195 ) (113 ) Deferred revenue (1,989 ) (263 ) (306 ) (792 ) User accounts (7,140 ) (1,933 ) 9,171 14,416 Account payable, accrued expenses and other 752 (5,368 ) 8,232 3,994 Revaluation of contingent consideration (570 ) (7,462 ) (570 ) (12,249 ) Payment of contingent consideration - - - (504 ) Non-current liabilities 207 - 1,059 - Net cash provided by operating activities 27,549 9,605 83,186 30,112 Investing Activities Investment in marketable securities (46,394 ) (51,694 ) (309,155 ) (141,701 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 40,780 13,180 273,186 130,701 Bank and restricted deposits 31,245 (37,863 ) 46,858 - Acquisition of intangible asset - - - (175 ) Purchase of property and equipment (135 ) (87 ) (1,053 ) (1,198 ) Capitalization of internal-use software and other (3 ) 19 (60 ) (1,000 ) Other non-current assets - (73 ) - (1,251 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 25,493 (76,518 ) 9,776 (14,624 ) Financing Activities Payment of contingent consideration - - - (1,105 ) Proceeds from exercise of share options 364 1,457 2,765 3,765 Tax withholding in connection with employees' options exercises and vested RSUs 163 258 87 (2,028 ) Repayment of long-term loan - - - (2,269 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 527 1,715 2,852 (1,637 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents 220 151 (29 ) (32 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 53,789 (65,047 ) 95,785 13,819 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 129,885 152,936 87,889 74,070 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 183,674 87,889 183,674 87,889





KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Annual active buyers (in thousands) 4,077 4,275 Annual spend per buyer ($) 278 262





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (in thousands, except gross margin data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP gross profit $ 76,029 $ 67,316 $ 299,529 $ 271,418 Add: Share-based compensation and other 633 565 2,497 2,520 Depreciation and amortization 709 1,170 3,253 6,065 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 77,371 $ 69,051 $ 305,279 $ 280,003 Non-GAAP gross margin 84.6% 83.1% 84.5% 83.0% RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER SHARE

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 4,701 $ (1,299 ) $ 3,681 $ (71,487 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 1,287 1,995 5,987 10,185 Share-based compensation 16,792 17,026 68,698 71,755 Impairment of intangible assets - - - 27,629 Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other (359 ) (7,403 ) (359 ) (10,613 ) Convertible notes amortization of discount and issuance costs 637 633 2,541 2,527 Exchange rate (gain)/loss, net 42 (209 ) (131 ) (1,141 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 23,100 $ 10,743 $ 80,417 $ 28,855 Weighted average number of ordinary shares - basic 38,501,155 37,411,657 38,066,203 36,856,140 Non-GAAP basic net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.60 $ 0.29 $ 2.11 $ 0.78 Weighted average number of ordinary shares - diluted 41,440,827 40,783,489 41,304,907 40,662,057 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.56 $ 0.26 $ 1.95 $ 0.71 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands, except adjusted EBITDA margin data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP net income (loss) $ 4,701 $ (1,299 ) $ 3,681 $ (71,487 ) Add: Financial income, net (6,914 ) (1,391 ) (20,163 ) (3,624 ) Income taxes 605 468 1,373 577 Depreciation and amortization 1,287 1,995 5,987 10,185 Share-based compensation 16,792 17,026 68,698 71,755 Impairment of intangible assets - - - 27,629 Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other (359 ) (7,403 ) (359 ) (10,613 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,112 $ 9,396 $ 59,217 $ 24,422 Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.6% 11.3% 16.4% 7.2% RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES (in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP research and development $ 22,054 $ 21,328 $ 90,720 $ 92,563 Less: Share-based compensation 5,836 5,291 24,310 23,828 Depreciation and amortization 191 198 799 801 Non-GAAP research and development $ 16,027 $ 15,839 $ 65,611 $ 67,934 GAAP sales and marketing $ 39,767 $ 40,448 $ 161,208 $ 174,599 Less: Share-based compensation 3,166 4,040 13,304 17,196 Depreciation and amortization 309 495 1,601 2,889 Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other - (24 ) - (24 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 36,292 $ 35,937 $ 146,303 $ 154,538 GAAP general and administrative $ 15,816 $ 7,762 $ 62,710 $ 51,161 Less: Share-based compensation 7,157 7,130 28,587 28,211 Depreciation and amortization 78 132 334 430 Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other (359 ) (7,379 ) (359 ) (10,589 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 8,940 $ 7,879 $ 34,148 $ 33,109

Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This release includes certain key performance metrics and financial measures not based on GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as well as operating metrics, including GMV, active buyers, spend per buyer and take rate. Some amounts in this release may not total due to rounding. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts.

We define each of our non-GAAP measures of financial performance, as the respective GAAP balances shown in the above tables, adjusted for, as applicable, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses, contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other, income taxes, amortization of discount and issuance costs of convertible note, financial (income) expenses, net. Non-GAAP gross profit margin represents non-GAAP gross profit expressed as a percentage of revenue. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by GAAP weighted-average number of ordinary shares basic and diluted.

We define GMV or Gross Merchandise Value as the total value of transactions ordered through our platform, excluding value added tax, goods and services tax, service chargebacks and refunds. Active buyers on any given date is defined as buyers who have ordered a Gig or other services on our platform within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations. Spend per buyer on any given date is calculated by dividing our GMV within the last 12-month period by the number of active buyers as of such date. Take rate is revenue for any such period divided by GMV for the same period.

Management and our board of directors use these metrics as supplemental measures of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis, as they remove the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations. We also use these metrics for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections, to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and capital expenditures and to evaluate our capacity to expand our business.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as well as operating metrics, including GMV, active buyers, spend per buyer and take rate should not be considered in isolation, as an alternative to, or superior to net loss, revenue, cash flows or other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. These metrics are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP metrics is an appropriate measure of operating performance because they eliminate the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of our underlying business.

These non-GAAP metrics should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or other items. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics used herein are not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management's discretionary use, as they do not reflect our tax payments and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future, including, among other things, cash requirements for costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. Management compensates for these limitations by relying on our GAAP results in addition to using Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics as supplemental measures of our performance. Our measure of Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics used herein is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.

See the tables above regarding reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

We are not able to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance for the first quarter of 2024 and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, and long term to net income (loss), the nearest comparable GAAP measure, because certain items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin cannot be reasonably predicted or are not in our control. In particular, we are unable to forecast the timing or magnitude of share based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, impairment of intangible assets, income or loss on revaluation of contingent consideration, other acquisition-related costs, convertible notes amortization of discount and issuance costs and exchange rate income or loss, as applicable without unreasonable efforts, and these items could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, GAAP measures in the future.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expected financial performance and operational performance for the first quarter of 2024, the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, our long term Adjusted EBITDA margin goals, our expected future Adjusted EBITDA margin, our business plans and strategy, our expectations regarding AI services and developments, our expectations regarding market share expansion, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: political, economic and military instability in Israel, including related to the war in Israel; our ability to successfully implement our business plan within adverse economic conditions that may impact the demand for our services or have a material adverse impact on our business, financial condition and results of operations; our ability to attract and retain a large community of buyers and freelancers; our ability to generate sufficient revenue to achieve or maintain profitability; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand; our dependence on the continued growth and expansion of the market for freelancers and the services they offer; our dependence on traffic to our website; our ability to maintain user engagement on our website and to maintain and improve the quality of our platform; our operations within a competitive market; our ability and the ability of third parties to protect our users’ personal or other data from a security breach and to comply with laws and regulations relating to data privacy, data protection and cybersecurity; our ability to manage our current and potential future growth; our dependence on decisions and developments in the mobile device industry, over which we do not have control; our ability to detect errors, defects or disruptions in our platform; our ability to comply with the terms of underlying licenses of open source software components on our platform; our ability to expand into markets outside the United States and our ability to manage the business and economic risks of international expansion and operations; our ability to achieve desired operating margins; our ability to comply with a wide variety of U.S. and international laws and regulations; our ability to attract, recruit, retain and develop qualified employees; our reliance on Amazon Web Services; our ability to mitigate payment and fraud risks; our dependence on relationships with payment partners, banks and disbursement partners; and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 22, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. In addition, the forward-looking statements made in this release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure or Key Performance Metric. See “Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and reconciliation tables at the end of this release for additional information regarding the non-GAAP metrics and Key Performance Metrics used in this release.