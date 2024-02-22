Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market Size to Surpass US$ 2.46 billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market is expected to clock US$ 2.46 billion by 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The global Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR) Market is witnessing significant growth and innovation, driven by advancements in understanding the disease pathophysiology, increasing awareness, and the development of novel therapeutic approaches. hATTR, also known as familial amyloid polyneuropathy (FAP), is a rare genetic disorder characterized by the accumulation of abnormal transthyretin protein in various organs and tissues, leading to progressive organ dysfunction and debilitating symptoms. As the healthcare industry intensifies efforts to address the unmet medical needs of hATTR patients, the market for therapies targeting hATTR is poised for expansion and transformation.





Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 1.43 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 2.46 billion CAGR 6.2% Base Year For Estimation 2021 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Overview:

hATTR is a rare, progressive, and life-threatening disease caused by mutations in the transthyretin (TTR) gene, which encodes a protein responsible for transporting thyroid hormone and vitamin A in the blood. Mutations in the TTR gene lead to the production of abnormal transthyretin protein, which forms amyloid deposits in organs such as the peripheral nerves, heart, and gastrointestinal tract, causing organ dysfunction and neuropathy. hATTR manifests with a wide range of clinical symptoms, including sensory and motor neuropathy, autonomic dysfunction, cardiomyopathy, and gastrointestinal disturbances, often leading to significant disability and reduced quality of life.

Key Market Drivers:

Advancements in Disease Understanding: Increased understanding of the molecular mechanisms underlying hATTR pathogenesis, including the role of TTR protein misfolding and amyloid aggregation, has paved the way for the development of targeted therapeutic strategies. Insights into disease biology, genetics, and biomarkers facilitate the identification of novel drug targets and the design of precision medicine approaches tailored to individual patients' genetic profiles.

Emerging Therapeutic Options: The landscape of hATTR treatment is rapidly evolving, with the emergence of new therapeutic modalities aimed at reducing TTR production, stabilizing TTR tetramers, and inhibiting amyloid fibril formation. Recent advancements include RNA interference (RNAi) therapies, antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), small molecule stabilizers, and gene editing technologies, which hold promise for slowing disease progression, preserving organ function, and improving patient outcomes.

Growing Awareness and Diagnosis: Increased awareness among healthcare professionals, patients, and advocacy organizations has led to improved diagnosis rates and early identification of hATTR patients. Advances in genetic testing, imaging modalities, and diagnostic criteria enable timely diagnosis and personalized treatment planning, facilitating access to appropriate therapies and supportive care services for hATTR patients and their families.

Competitive Landscape:

The hATTR Market is characterized by the presence of pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, academic research institutions, and healthcare organizations focused on developing and commercializing therapies for hATTR. Key players in the market are actively engaged in clinical research, drug discovery, and collaborative partnerships to accelerate the development and approval of novel treatments for hATTR. Strategic initiatives such as orphan drug designations, regulatory approvals, and market expansion efforts enhance the competitive positioning of companies in the hATTR market landscape.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite the progress made in hATTR treatment, several challenges persist, including disease heterogeneity, treatment access barriers, and long-term safety and efficacy concerns. However, these challenges present opportunities for innovation and collaboration in the hATTR research and development ecosystem. Emerging trends such as precision medicine, patient-centered drug development, and real-world evidence generation offer opportunities to address unmet medical needs, optimize treatment outcomes, and enhance the quality of life for hATTR patients and their caregivers.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION

Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions

PREMIUM INSIGHTS

Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario Epidemiology and Patient Population (Forecast to 2031)

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities

GLOBAL HEREDITARY TRANSTHYRETIN AMYLOIDOSIS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS

RNAi Agents (Patisiran) Small Interfering RNAs (siRNAs) (Vutrisiran) Antisense Oligonucleotides (Inotersen) Transthyretin Stabilizers (Tafamidis) Others

GLOBAL HEREDITARY TRANSTHYRETIN AMYLOIDOSIS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Table of Content

Future Outlook:

The future of the hATTR Market is characterized by continued innovation, collaboration, and patient-centric approaches to therapy development and delivery. With a deepening understanding of hATTR pathophysiology, the availability of targeted therapies, and expanding diagnostic capabilities, the market is poised for significant growth and transformation. By leveraging advances in genomics, molecular biology, and precision medicine, stakeholders can accelerate progress towards improved diagnosis, treatment, and management of hATTR, ultimately enhancing the lives of patients affected by this devastating disease.

In conclusion, the hATTR Market represents a dynamic and evolving landscape, driven by scientific advancements, therapeutic innovation, and collaborative efforts across the healthcare ecosystem. By addressing the unique challenges and opportunities associated with hATTR, stakeholders can unlock new avenues for improving patient outcomes, advancing scientific understanding, and ultimately conquering this rare genetic disorder.

